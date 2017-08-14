Something a little different: 6 events you really need to check out

If you want to try something different with your horse or pony, take a look at this range of competitions and training opportunities on offer



Jump Xpress

Date: 19 August

Venue: Longlands Livery, Alvechurch

Details: “An exciting jumping competition comprising of eight showjumps, followed by a style fence, followed by a course of natural fences around the show field. Rosettes to sixth and rosette for highest placed junior in each class. Classes include 50-60cm, 65-75cm and pairs.”

Enter now

Horse and rider pamper day

Date: 19 August

Venue: Lady Luck Equestrian, Insch

Details: “Bring your horse along and enjoy the relaxing experience that is Lady Luck Equestrian. While Tara Forrest works her magic on your horse, Claire from Omnia Health will assess and treat you in a warm and delightfully scented room.”

Enter now

Senior training day

Date: 21 August

Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek

Details: “Everyone is welcome into our very friendly relaxed atmosphere. Designed for all abilities, from absolute beginners, riders just wanting to improve or just for confidence building. A programme will be worked out to suit your ability and needs. Activities can include flatwork, pole and grid work, improving rhythm, balance, dressage test riding, or anything else you’d like to practice. The aim is to provide you and your horse with a day of intensive training while giving you the opportunity to meet other riders with the same passion.”

Enter now

Dressage training

Date: 22 August

Venue: Capricorn Equestrian Centre, Dartford

Details: “Would you like to try and improve your dressage score or have a chance to practice a dressage test under more informal conditions? Our dressage training days are a chance for you to ride a test in front of a judge, then have 20 minutes to work on and discuss your test before re-riding it. These sessions allow you to have 30 minutes in total. You will receive your before and after scored test sheets. The score with the largest increase will be the winner. These are informal training days and so competition wear is not necessary.”

Enter now

Polework clinic

Date: 26 August

Venue: Speedgate Farm, Longfield

Details: “Specialising in dressage and flatwork, Julia Buckle offers teaching for all ages from novice to advanced. She is kind and sympathetic in her approach, making her a popular choice for riders and horses that are lacking in confidence or experience. These clinics are looking for more suppleness in their flatwork and wanting to learn new exercises to help your horse to become more supple and round. They are also a useful tool for you to learn new exercises to give you more variety to your schooling.”

Enter now

Charity JumpCross

Date: 27 August

Venue: Aldeby JumpCross, Beccles

Details: “A wide range of classes available from minis over a shortened course to 3ft9 seniors.”

Enter now

Visit equo.co.uk for full competition and training listings