Something different? 6 fun competitions and training sessions you should try with your horse

If you want to do something a little different with your horse this summer, take a look at these competitions, rides and training days you need to check out



Horse agility and gymkhana

Date: 29 July

Venue: Shillington Riding Club

Details: “A fun day for adults and juniors alike including afternoon tea and a picnic.”

Enter now

Polocrosse taster day

Date: 29 July

Venue: Silver Leys Polo Club, Little Hadlam

Details: “For the first time, polocrosse is coming to Silver Leys. This exciting, sociable and inclusive equestrian sport can be played by all ages, at all levels and all kinds of horses. Come and take the opportunity to try polocrosse either on your own horse, or hire one of Silver Leys polo ponies. Coaching with England coach Iain Heaton in small groups at this stunning venue. Suitable for all standards of rider. Equipment provided.”

Enter now

Park and ride

Date: 30 July

Venue: Gaddesden Estate, Hemel Hempstead

Details: “Park up and follow a route around the estate’s farm tracks, woodland rides, bridleways and rural roads. You can also enjoy the five furlong grass gallop and extra jumps, with the full range of 30 optional jumps now available. These range from 2ft – 3ft 3ins. The ride is approximately seven miles long and depending on your pace will take around 1½ – 2 hours to complete. “

Enter now

Polework clinic

Date: 30 July

Venue: Speedgate Farm, Longfiled

Details: “Specialising in dressage and flatwork, Julia Buckle offers teaching for all ages from novice to advanced. She is kind and sympathetic in her approach making her a popular choice for riders and horses that are lacking in confidence or experience. These clinics are aimed at riders who are looking for more suppleness in their flatwork and wanting to learn new exercises to help your horse to become more supple and round. They are also very helpful in teaching exercises to give you more variety in your schooling as well as improving your dressage.”

Enter now

Showcross

Date: 5 August

Venue: Highfield Equestrian at Howe, Cupar

Details: “Using both indoor and outdoor arenas, this competition ranges from cross poles to 1.10m.”

Enter now

Yogi Breisner RoR jumping masterclass demo

Date: 8 August

Venue: Richmond Equestrian Centre, Richmond

Details: “RoR (Retraining of Racehorses) are delighted to announce a series of jumping masterclass demonstrations hosted by the renowned Yogi Breisner. Designed to appeal to those just starting out with their training as well as more established combinations, the evening promises to be informative and educational as the demo horses and riders are put through their paces.”

Enter now

Visit equo.co.uk for full competition and training listings