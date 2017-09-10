Soft spot for Suffolk? Take a look at these dream horsey homes

Madeleine Silver

Set up camp in one of these equestrian havens in East Anglia, from a Grade II-listed barn to an eight-bedroom Georgian house

1. Ringshall Hall Farm, near Stowmarket

For you: a six-bedroom Grade II-listed barn conversion in a rural setting off a country lane with far-reaching views. The gardens include a terrace to the rear, a woodland area and a pond.
For the horses: a range of traditional outbuildings including a detached stable building with two boxes, a tack room and a feed store. Set in 10.31 acres. An extensive range of former piggeries, other outbuildings and land are available as separate lots.
What’s the damage? £950,000
Agent: Savills
Telephone: 01473 234800
Visit: savills.com

2. Valley Farmhouse, near Southwold

For you: a Grade II-listed Suffolk farmhouse within easy reach of the coast, which has been run as a B&B business, with two additional glamping holiday businesses within the grounds. There are five bedrooms in the main house, plus a one-bedroom courtyard flat.
For the horses: a traditional barn with a tack room, feed room and three Loddon looseboxes. There are multiple outbuildings and storage units, and an all- weather arena. Set in four acres.
What’s the damage? £1.2m
Agent: ECR Properties
Telephone: 01449 711727
Visit:ecrproperties.com

3. Fairfield Farm, near Beccles

For you: a farmhouse with two established holiday cottages, set in a peaceful rural location close to the coast. There are four bedrooms in the main house and planning consent for an extension. Outside are pretty gardens and a summer house.
For the horses: the paddock land totals 7.62 acres and is divided into two blocks. There are multiple field shelters and hay stores, as well as a timber building with a concrete floor which is currently used as a workshop/store.
What’s the damage? £995,000
Agent: Durrants
Telephone: 01502 712122
Visit: durrants.com

4. Peacock Hall, near Sudbury

For you: a seven-to-eight- bedroom Georgian house with a one-bedroom flat and two cottages. A gravel drive leads to a parking sweep in front of the house. There is a swimming pool and pool house, office, walled garden and garage.
For the horses: stables, a range of open bay cart lodges, a large timber-framed barn and a piggery. Set in 71.5 acres.
What’s the damage? £3.5m
Agent: Savills
Telephone: 01473 234800
Visit: savills.com

Ref: Horse & Hound; 7 September 2017