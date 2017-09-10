Soft spot for Suffolk? Take a look at these dream horsey homes

For you: a farmhouse with two established holiday cottages, set in a peaceful rural location close to the coast. There are four bedrooms in the main house and planning consent for an extension. Outside are pretty gardens and a summer house.

For the horses: the paddock land totals 7.62 acres and is divided into two blocks. There are multiple field shelters and hay stores, as well as a timber building with a concrete floor which is currently used as a workshop/store.

What’s the damage? £995,000

Agent: Durrants

Telephone: 01502 712122

Visit: durrants.com