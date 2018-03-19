Snow problem! Showing world braved mini ‘Beast from the East’ this weekend

While most of the equestrian world was either snowed under or put off by the freezing temperatures, these plucky combinations weren’t to be beaten by the second instalment of the ‘Beast from the East’ which reared its ugly head over the weekend.

Check out these 11 show ring winners who scored gold at the select few shows which ploughed on through the snow…

The Dowager and and Vicky Smith

The traditional coloured The Dowager, owned by Gaynia Gross, took the junior ridden class with Tally Gross on board at BSPS Area 2B. The mare also won the restricted coloured class with producer Vicky Smith at the helm.

Moyabbey George and Ailsa Vines

The five-year-old Class 1 Connemara stallion made his ridden debut a winning one with his owner Ailsa in the saddle. They made the trip to BSPS Area 2B to compete in the novice classes, where they won their section and took the novice title.

Roseberry Super Trooper and Sammi Elliott

The intermediate and part-bred contender Roseberry Super Trooper and his rider Sammi Elliott were unbeaten in their weekend of showing. Produced by Team Ahern, the duo were crowned part-bred champions at BSPS Area 6, and then champion intermediates and supreme of show at BSPS Area 17.

Greenholme Emblem and Kirsty Aird

At the BSPS Scottish winter show, Gwen Rae’s Fell pony stallion Greenholme Emblem won his working hunter pony class, the championship and the supreme of show accolade, with usual partner Kirsty Aird in the saddle.

Phoebe Price and Lostock First Whip



The Julie Templeton-produced Lostock First Whip and Phoebe Price has a successful day at BSPS Area 17, winning the open premier league show hunter class followed by the championship. A last minute decision to put ‘Stanley’ in the RIHS 15hh class paid off as the pair trotted off with the first place rosette and reserve championship title.

Langfield Kaisa and Steph Carney

Also braving the Lancashire wind was Steph Carney and team who took both the open M&M and novice working hunter pony titles at BSPS Area 2B with the consistent Dartmoor stallion Langfield Kaisa.

Lucy Glover and Carrwood Shimmering Gold

Topping the M&M RIHS qualifiers at BSPS Area 17 was the Welsh A and B winners, Carrwood Shimmering Gold and Lucy Glover.

Annandale Augustus and Jessica Summers

Five-year-old Jessica Summers stood in for Annandale Augustus’s usual jockey Emilia Demetriou, who was unable to make it to BSPS Area 17 due to snow, and piloted the lead rein pony of hunter type to win his RIHS class, with producer Sharn Linney. Jessica also won and qualified on her own pony, Thistledown Kintra, earlier in the day.

Bricklefield Jack and Savannah Spillman-Penn and Rockeyview Eclipse and Tallie Spillman-Penn

Some healthy sibling rivalry was witnessed in BSPS Area 17’s Best of the Best supreme — taking the title was Bricklefield Jack and Savannah Spillman-Penn, while taking reserve was Rockleyview Eclipse and sister Tallie.

Wenden Choice and Jasmine Wharton



The combination of the Dartmoor Wenden Choice and Jasmine Wharton came to the fore at BSPS Scotland to win their lead rein class and take the RIHS ticket followed by the mini championship (Photograph by Sinclair Photography).

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday