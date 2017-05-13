Good things come in small packages: 6 horses under 15.2hh you’d love to own

If you are searching for a fun little horse, take a look at these horses under 15.2hh for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Talented gentleman’

Height: 15hh

Age: eight

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “‘Espresso’ is a part-bred Connemara all-rounder who has done a bit of everything. He has enjoyed Pony Club, showjumping and cross-country in Ireland. He has also hunted with the Dungarven. He has been to a clear round competition where a young girl who has never ridden him before jumped straight round. He is bold, brave and careful and a lovely chap to have around. He is nicely schooled on the flat with a balanced, comfortable canter.”

2. ‘A jumping delight’

Height: 15.1hh

Age: nine

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This horse loves to jump. He has competed up to 95cm showjumping and is honest and clean over a fence. He has cross-country schooled over a variety of fences and is schooled on the flat with balanced paces. He is in front of the leg and has the basics of lateral work. He is good to do and is the same to ride even if he has a few days off. He is forward thinking with a good brain and will suit someone who likes doing a bit of everything.“

3. ‘Super little horse’

Height: 15hh

Age: nine

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This very attractive Connemara is a schoolmaster and has an excellent BE90 competition record. He is a complete Pony Club all-rounder with a careful jump, super paces and a snaffle mouth. He is very safe and has hunted with impeccable manners. He is super at dressage and has done all Pony Club activities including camp and teams. He is good to hack and is a really fun pony to own. He is good to do and is fit and ready to give someone a lot of fun and confidence.”

4. ‘Awesome operator’

Height: 15hh

Age: 12

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This Irish cob has won and been placed in one-day events, cross-country, showjumping at 90cm and 1m, and is a super-bold hunter with exceptional manners. He is a ‘wash ‘n go’ sort, being straightforward and comfortable. He has good, balanced flatwork and is good to clip, box and in all traffic.”

5. ‘Stunning’

Height: 15.1hh

Age: 11

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This mare has a lovely attitude both in and out of the stable. She has competed in dressage, showjumping and cross-country and has a snaffle mouth. She hacks alone and in company and is jumping 1.20m courses at home.”

6. ‘Absolutely fabulous’

Height: 15.1hh

Age: seven

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This horse is the yard favourite. She does anything asked of her and is never mareish. She has been hunted for two seasons and happily jumps anything from anywhere in the field. She is quiet and safe with a snaffle mouth and no martingale. She has lively, rhythmical paces that are good and active enough for dressage and she has won and been placed at prelim level. She has a cracking jump and will definitely affiliate in British Eventing and British Showjumping — she has jumped double clear around British novice tracks on a day ticket. She has cross-country schooled with ease, proving bold yet careful. She is never spooky and is good to do. This is a fun little mare ready to go on and do wonderful things.”

