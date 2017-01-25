A £10,000 stud feed — and other things you should know about Thistlecrack’s sire

Now in his latter years as a stallion, you'd think things would be slowing down for the champion sire, however, thanks to the success of the Colin Tizzard-trained star Thistlecrack, Kayf Tara is more in the spotlight than ever before. We take a look at the facts and figures of this wonderful equine

Still going strong…

Aged 23, Kayf Tara is still going strong as a leading sire of National Hunt horses and this season he is set to cover up to 100 mares.

British-bred…

He is British-bred and was foaled at Meon Valley Stud, near Southampton in Hampshire.

A superb pedigree…

He has a particularly impressive pedigree himself and is sired by top stallion Sadler’s Wells. His dam, Colorspin, by High Top, won the Irish Oaks and had previously produced the multiple Group One winner Opera House.

Famous silks…

He is owned by Sheikh Mohammed and raced in the famous blue silks of Godolphin during his time on the racecourse.

Where he stands…

He has stood at Overbury Stud in Gloucestershire since 2000 and is looked after by former rugby player, Dan Matty (pictured, above).

Leading sire…

At the 2016 Cheltenham Festival, Kayf Tara was the leading sire during the four-day showcase after the success of Thistlecrack, Blaklion and Ballyandy.

The boss of the stud…

He is described as “playful” by stud manager Simon Sweeting. “There’s nothing nasty about him — he just wants you to know he’s in charge,” he says of the popular stallion, who is also known to chase Simon out of his paddock “for a bit of fun”.

Impressive form…

During his racing career, the stallion won the Ascot Gold Cup and the Irish St Leger in 1998. The following year, he was victorious in the Prix Kergorlay, the Goodwood Cup and Prix Vicomtesse Vigier before taking a second Irish St Leger. In 2000, he won the Yorkshire Cup and a second Ascot Gold Cup before the recurrence of an old injury brought his racing days to an end.

Award winner…

Kayf Tara won the prestigious Cartier European Stayer of the Year award three times from 1998 to 2000.

Well-known offspring…

Alongside Thistlecrack, his most successful offspring include Planet of Sound, Special Tiara, Tea For Two and Hennessy winner Carruthers.

How much?

His stud fee has risen to £10,000 for this season, which is the highest it has ever been set at.

Where it all began…

Kayf Tara’s first winning offspring was called Ruby Wine — who won a listed Flat race at Newbury as a three-year-old.

