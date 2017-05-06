6 super jumping ponies that we wish we were small enough to ride

If you or your child is on the lookout for your next jumping pony, take a look at these jumping ponies for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Special pony’

Height: 14.2hh

Age: 12

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This part-bred Connemara pony is very easy and has an excellent temperament. ‘Buttons’ consistently delivers double clears and is very fast against the clock as can be seen by her BS (British Showjumping) and Irish showjumping record. No vices.”

2. ‘Fabulous’

Height: 13.1hh

Age: 10

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “‘Snoopy’ has bags of scope and talent for jumping matched with a super temperament for all aspects of family life. Snoopy has a brilliant jump and is ready to go BS. He is also a fantastic hack, well schooled and has hunted with a previous owner.“

3. ‘Stunning’

Height: 12hh

Age: 12

Gender: mare

Selling points: “‘Harp’ is a Welsh section A first ridden pony. She has competed both on and off the lead rein and is the perfect all-round pony. She has done working hunter, showing, jumping, handy pony and games. She is good around children and is very mannerly out hunting. No vices.”

4. ‘Wise head on young shoulders’

Height: 14.2hh

Age: four

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This registered Connemara is by Grade A showjumping stallion and grand prix winner Gwennic de Goariva. ‘Ralphie’ has the most adorable temperament, a wise head on young shoulders and just wants to be your best friend. He was imported from Ireland and has been backed and brought on by us. He has started his education, been out showjump schooling and competed at his first BS pony show last weekend. Ralphie is a very quick learner, he has no vices and is easy to do in all ways. He hacks out very well, goes first or last and is excellent in traffic. He has a very good, effortless jump and would suit someone looking for a pony showjumper. He would also be a great potential event pony as he is well balanced on the flat and brave to jump.”

5. ‘Awesome’

Height: 13.3hh

Age: 12

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This New Forest pony is a bold and straightforward all-rounder who enjoys Pony Club and hunting with an exceptional jump. He is good to do and has a sweet temperament.”

6. ‘Ultimate schoolmaster’

Height: 14.2hh

Age: 17

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This JA pony’s BS record speaks for itself. He is regularly placed and extremely consistent jumping anything from 90cm-1.20m as well as being fast against the clock — he is the ultimate schoolmaster. He qualified for JA Sparkle Blue Chip, restricted rider 1m and 1.10m national final and national members cup final. This pony is ready to show a new jockey the ropes on the BS circuit and would be ideal for someone coming off 138cm ponies.”

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way