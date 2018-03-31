‘I love my food, but my horses always eat before I do’ — international groom Sean Lynch shares his top tips

British groom Sean Lynch has worked his way up through the ranks since joining the profession as a teenager and since 2014 has been based at the world famous Stephex Stables in Belgium as head show groom for German showjumping star Daniel Deusser. He has previously worked for British showjumper Ellen Whitaker and Dutch rider Leon Thijssen.

Sean makes the job look easy, but life on the road jetting to far-flung show venues in Shanghai, Miami and Doha with some of the world’s most talented horses it isn’t always that simple. He shares with H&H some of the top tips he has learned from years on the job as one of the most in-demand grooms on the showjumping circuit.

1. Always put your horses before yourself

“You can play hard, but the horses always come first,” says Sean.

2. Learn to prioritise your jobs

“Tack cleaning can wait. Your horses can’t,” he says.

3. There should be no cutting corners

“You drink clean water. Your horses should too,” says Sean.

4. Life on the road has plenty of demands

“When horses travel by air, they need extra rugs. It can be cold up there. When they’re on the ground, they like fresh air,” he explains.

5. The Chinese restaurant can always wait!

“I love my food, but my horses always eat before I do,” says Sean.

You can read more about Sean Lynch’s antics as a professional groom in the bumper Showjumping Special issue of Horse & Hound, out Thursday 29 March, with an exclusive interview with the legend of the sport John Whitaker and the full report from the Spring Championships at Addington Manor.