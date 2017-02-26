It’s show time! 4 dream equestrian properties for sale near competition centres

If competing is a top priority for you, take a look at our pick of properties within easy reach of show centres

1. Homestead, Leicestershire



Compete at: Brooksby Equestrian (24 miles)

For you: a five-bedroom detached property in the heart of the village of Stapleton, with a detached office area and a bi-folding garage.

For the horses: three loose boxes, a store room and a 20x30m arena, with a 2.5-acre paddock.

What’s the damage? £625,000

Agent: Alexanders

Telephone number: 01455 291471

Visit: www.alexanders-estates.com

2. Littleton Manor, Surrey

Compete at: on site or at Oldencraig (12 miles)

For you: a Grade II-listed manor with seven bedrooms, a four- bedroom staff cottage and further accommodation used by staff.

For the horses: 61 stables, two outdoor arenas (20x60m and 50x60m), a covered sand school, a cross-country course and an all-weather gallop. Set in 70 acres.

What’s the damage? £4.35m

Agent: Savills

Telephone number: 01737 230200

Visit: www.savills.co.uk

3. Mistley, Kent

Compete at: Duckhurst Farm (1 mile)

For you: a five-bedroom country home with electric gates, an expansive parking area with a large detached double garage, including a separate first floor room with scope to adapt subject to permission.

For the horses: five timber loose boxes, a tack/feed room and a post-and-rail sand school. Set in 4.5 acres.

What’s the damage? £980,000

Agent: Equus Country & Equestrian

Telephone number: 01892829014

Visit: www.equusproperty.co.uk

Article continues below...

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



4. Norton House, Somerset

Compete at: West Wilts (9 miles)

For you: a Grade II-listed Georgian house that is approached through stone pillars down a private drive. There are five bedrooms, a gym/ office, ponds, a tennis court and a productive kitchen garden.

For the horses: three loose boxes, plenty of parking and further outbuildings. Set in 5.2 acres.

What’s the damage? £1.85m

Agent: Knight Frank

Telephone number: 01225 685177

Visit: www.knightfrank.co.uk

Next week: Equestrian properties in Cheshire

Article continues below...

Ref: Horse & Hound; 23 February 2017