Show off those flicky toes — 7 dressage competitions you need to enter this week

If you’re on the look out for dressage competitions to show off your skills, or perhaps just to get some match practice in, take a look at this selection you need to enter



Unaffiliated dressage

Date: 5 August

Venue: Field House, Staffordshire

Details: “Classes from intro to elementary.”

Summer dressage

Date: 6 August

Venue: Alnwick Ford Equestrian, Morpeth

Details: “Unaffiliated classes from intro to medium with championship qualifications for all levels if you score 60% or more. The championship will have prize money on offer.”

Affiliated and unaffiliated dressage

Date: 6 August

Venue: Witham Villa Equestrian Centre, Leicester

Details: “Classes from prelim to novice with affiliated British Dressage (BD) and unaffiliated sections. Junior and senior classes on offer plus BD winter championships qualifiers.”

Team Quest and unaffiliated dressage

Date: 6 August

Venue: Cholderton — Altogether Equestrian, Salisbury

Details: “Classes from intro to elementary, plus a pick your own long arena class available in either My Quest or Team Quest sections.”

Riding club dressage

Date: 6 August

Venue: Gate Riding Club, Birmingham

Details: “Classes from walk and trot to elementary.”

Evening dressage

Date: 10 August

Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek

Details: “A wide range of classes available from lead rein and have a go intro to medium. The competition will not start before 5,30pm and we will do our best to accommodate your time preferences. Points are awarded to all riders and at each level, the horse and rider combination with the most points at the final competition of the series will win a trophy, sash and rosette.”

British Dressage

Date: 13 August

Venue: Hill House Equestrian, Market Rasen

Details: “Affiliated classes from prelim to advanced medium all with winter qualifiers.”

