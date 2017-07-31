Show off those flicky toes — 7 dressage competitions you need to enter this week

If you’re on the look out for dressage competitions to show off your skills, or perhaps just to get some match practice in, take a look at this selection you need to enter
Unaffiliated dressage
Date: 5 August
Venue: Field House, Staffordshire
Details: “Classes from intro to elementary.”
Enter now
Summer dressage
Date: 6 August
Venue: Alnwick Ford Equestrian, Morpeth
Details: “Unaffiliated classes from intro to medium with championship qualifications for all levels if you score 60% or more. The championship will have prize money on offer.”
Enter now
Affiliated and unaffiliated dressage
Date: 6 August
Venue: Witham Villa Equestrian Centre, Leicester
Details: “Classes from prelim to novice with affiliated British Dressage (BD) and unaffiliated sections. Junior and senior classes on offer plus BD winter championships qualifiers.”
Enter now
Team Quest and unaffiliated dressage
Date: 6 August
Venue: Cholderton — Altogether Equestrian, Salisbury
Details: “Classes from intro to elementary, plus a pick your own long arena class available in either My Quest or Team Quest sections.”
Enter now
Riding club dressage
Date: 6 August
Venue: Gate Riding Club, Birmingham
Details: “Classes from walk and trot to elementary.”
Enter now
Evening dressage
Date: 10 August
Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek
Details: “A wide range of classes available from lead rein and have a go intro to medium. The competition will not start before 5,30pm and we will do our best to accommodate your time preferences. Points are awarded to all riders and at each level, the horse and rider combination with the most points at the final competition of the series will win a trophy, sash and rosette.”
Enter now
British Dressage
Date: 13 August
Venue: Hill House Equestrian, Market Rasen
Details: “Affiliated classes from prelim to advanced medium all with winter qualifiers.”
Enter now
Visit equo.co.uk for full competition and training listings