Show off! 6 showing shows you need to check out

If you’re looking for either in-hand or ridden showing opportunities, some with the chance to take part in evening performances, take a look at these competitions you need to enter



Unaffiliated showing show

Date: 22 July

Venue: Stretcholt Equestrian Centre, Bridgwater

Details: “A huge range of classes on offer, including all types of ridden and in-hand sections for the young, old, novice and more experienced.”

Showing show

Date: 23 July

Venue: Cerney Equestrian Centre, Cirencester

Details: “A showing show with an evening performance. Ridden, in-hand, fun and working hunter classes, culminating in an evening performance, including qualifiers for the SWPA Championships and all classes are qualifiers for our summer showing championships taking place later this year.”

Annual summer show

Date: 30 July

Venue: Cottingham Equestrian Centre, East Yorkshire

Details: “Our annual summer show and family bay is back for 2017! As ever we will be bringing you a fun and friendly event for all the family with showjumping, in-hand and ridden showing classes, a working hunter ring, dog show, dog agility and flyball display, inflatables, beer and Pimms tent, craft and food stalls and much more!”

Open showing show

Date: 30 July

Venue: West Wycombe Estate, High Wycombe

Details: “Naphill Riding Club open showing show, including children’s classes, dressage and fun dog show. We are running some TC Feeds and The Tack Haven/Chiltern & Thames Rider Qualifiers as part of the show too.”

The East Anglia Horse Show Championship Show

Date: 30 July

Venue: Anvil Park, Norwich

Details: “A huge range of classes including various qualifiers on offer, with almost all winners and those second-placed in each class, eligible for the evening championship.”

Showing show

Date: 5 August

Venue: Petley Wood Equestrian Centre, Battle

Details: “A huge range of classes on offer for all breeds and types of horses and ponies, both in-hand and ridden with various qualifiers available.”

