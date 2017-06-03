5 super-smart show horses for sale

If you’re looking for a horse to take to the biggest shows on the circuit, take a look at this selection of show horses for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Stunning’

Height: 16.3hh

Age: six

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This Irish mare is lovely and uncomplicated. She is a very versatile horse who would excel in a working hunter home or would also be a good Badminton Mitsubishi Cup horse as she is good in every phase. She was sixth in the HOYS (Horse of the Year Show) SFAS working hunter final. Excellent conformation and paces with no vices. Good to do in all ways.”

2. ‘Top class’

Height: 16.1hh

Age: four

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This Irish Draught has so much quality with lovely clean limbs and flat bone, correct conformation and superb movement making her a real contender for future HOYS. She has an extremely sweet temperament and is easy to do! ‘Caryl’ is sold with entry to the hunter classes at the Royal Welsh Show in July with special rosettes for pure bred Irish Draughts. Also entry available for the IDHS National Breed Show. She has been out to local dressage competitions, arena eventing, has cross-country schooled and has done a 10 mile fun ride. She hacks out alone and in company. Straightforward and no vices.“

3. ‘A hard sort to find’

Height: 17.1hh

Age: 11

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “‘Conan’ is our home-produced heavyweight show hunter. He has campaigned successfully at county level after winning Royal Dublin Show as a five-year-old. He has qualified for RIHS every year on his first attempt each time, amateur and open flat classes. He is currently sitting with his 2017 open, amateur and working hunter tickets. In 2013 Conan started to lightly jump, quickly moving up to open classes, again qualifying for RIHS on his first attempt for 2014 and again this year for 2017 (he was not entered in qualifiers for 2015 due to no jockey). He has low mileage and has only done four HOYS workers having an unlucky pole on each occasion. Conan has a bold, honest and keen jump and definitely has an untapped talent in this area, making the courses look easy. Conan hunted this season and took to it like a duck to water, definitely what he was meant for — bold, brave and will go all day. He hacks out alone and in company in any traffic and is brilliant to work with in any environment.”

4. ‘Fantastic temperament’

Height: 16.2hh

Age: 10

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This mare is easy to do in all ways. She was reserve supreme novice at Equifest in 2016. She has been competed as a large riding horse, but she would also make a lovely dressage horse. She has a nice big step, good conformation and clean limbs. She regularly hacks out and is good in traffic.”

5. ‘Enormous potential’

Height: 15.3hh

Age: seven

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “‘Vinnie’ is a smashing horse, with enormous potential in any sphere. He qualified for the RIHS on his first attempt, as well as being placed in his first HOYS qualifier. He was south-west BSPA reserve champion and south-west CHAPS reserve champion, all in his first season’s showing. He is an excellent WH prospect for the future. Vinnie is a forward going to ride, with excellent straight movement and huge paces. He is an excellent jumper being both brave and careful, and is developing an excellent technique. Very bold, great with fillers and water trays etc and is also an excellent cross-country horse jumping anything you put him at including ditches, water, banks and skinnies. He has evented successfully to BE90 level and has also been hunting. He is strong enough to carry a gentleman, but equally would make a good ladies’ hunter. Good to do.”

