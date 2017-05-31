The Shetland Pony Grand National: if only we were small enough to take part…

Even the darkest of moods can be remedied with the sight of the Shetland Pony Grand National. Pint-sized ponies thundering over pint-sized fences with equally pint-sized jockeys — “all good things come in small packages” has never rung so true.

Whether it’s at Royal Windsor or under the bright lights at Olympia, we can’t help feeling a pang of resentment that our legs aren’t just a little bit shorter (and we were just a few stone lighter), so that we could live out our racing fantasy… Albeit in miniature format.

Don’t miss tomorrow’s issue of Horse & Hound magazine (1 June 2017), where we celebrate the ‘mini marvels’ of the horseworld, from the tiny eventers making their mark on the circuit, to the unusual ways to keep little ponies fit when you’re too big to ride them.

The Shetland Pony Grand National in pictures