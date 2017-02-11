Shades of grey: 7 horses for sale you need to check out

With the release of the film Fifty Shades Darker this weekend (10 February) — the sequel to Fifty Shades Of Grey — we thought it was the perfect excuse to take a look at our selection of grey horses and ponies for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Lovely stamp’

Height: 148cm

Age: six

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This Connemara mare is schooling well on the flat and over 1.10m fences at home and out training. She would be perfect for working hunter classes as a native or plaited. She has hunted in Ireland and in the UK. Although green, she’s proved to be mannerly on the field and has jumped everything we have asked of her. Great to deal with on the ground.”

2. ‘Safe and easy’

Height: 15hh

Age: five

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This horse has all of the basics established with nice paces and is a sensible, responsive ride. She has successfully competed in showjumping, cross-country, combined training, fun rides, beach rides, hunting and hacking both alone and in company. She is very good to do. She has been regularly ridden by an 11-year-old novice and has taught and taken a novice male hunting. She doesn’t get fizzy in open spaces and is a pleasure to own.”

3. ‘Lovely to be around’

Height: 16.2hh

Age: Rising five

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This KWPN is by Johnson and his dam is by Gribaldi. He is lovely to be around.”

4. ‘Loads of potential’

Height: 16.2hh

Age: seven

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “‘Sam’ has a consistent winning track record at 1-1.20m both in Ireland and the UK and has also been around a BE100 at only his second event. Sam is a careful, brave horse that we think has lots of potential to progress further in a competitive home. He’s got a great attitude towards work and always tries to please. Sam has a correct jump with loads of scope and we’ve been working on developing his flatwork to the same high level. We love having him on the yard as he’s good to shoe, clip and bath — he really is easy to do in every way. Sam is one of those rare horses that is the same at a show as he is at home. He’s easy to load and will stand on or off the lorry without any fuss and will go into the ring with the same attitude as he’s got at home.”

5. ‘Horse of a lifetime’

Height: 16.1hh

Age: 11

Gender: mare

Selling points: “‘Whinnie’ is a mother’s dream and a jumping machine. She is a real young rider, children on horses or a horse for a competitive amateur. She is talented, quick, careful, bold, brave and very genuine. You just load her up, head to the show and win your class! She jumps anything from 90cm-1.30m. She never stops and works beautifully on the flat and has been cross-country schooling so could also make an event horse. She is 100% in all ways and loves her job.”

6. ‘Talented prospect’

Height: 16.2hh

Age: six

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This Irish sport horse is by Welcome Diamond. He has a careful, scopey jump and is developing well on the flat. He has hunted, but is truly suited to being produced as an event horse — a little time invested will result in a very capable horse. He has elegant paces, a big engine and a sane brain.”

