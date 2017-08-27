Scottish hideaways to make you want to escape north of the border with your horse

With Blair Castle International Horse Trials taking place this weekend (24-27 August 2017), take a look at these heavenly Scottish equestrian properties for sale

1. Auchenbowie House, Stirling





For you: a 17th-century laird’s house located in a parkland setting and approached down a tree-lined drive. There are nine bedrooms, a vaulted dining room, billiards room and library, plus a three- bedroom flat, tennis court and Auchenbowie Burn.

For the horses: a walled garden with 10 looseboxes, indoor and outdoor arenas, a feed room, tack room, wash bay and hay barn. There is a total of 97.5 acres, including 64 acres of woodland.

What’s the damage? £1.825m

Agent: Savills

Telephone: 0131 247 3738

Visit: savills.com

2. Whitehills Farm, Aberdeenshire





For you: a secluded farm reached via a long drive, with six bedrooms and an open-plan kitchen. Outside is a mature garden with a pond.

For the horses: a traditional steading incorporating 18 stables, a timber-frame hay barn, an all-weather arena, horse walker, feed room, tack room and a grass gallop. Set in 148.5 acres. The fields are ideal for training eventers as they have varied contours, drops, water crossings and are free-draining. For sale as a whole or in two lots.

What’s the damage? Offers over £9750,000

Agent: Strutt & Parker

Telephone: 01330 826800

Visit:struttandparker.com

3. Thorniehall, Lanarkshire





For you: a four-bedroom house plus a detached stone outbuilding, currently used as a gym. The owner converted stabling into 37 kennels, which are licensed and include an office and grooming parlour/food room. They currently run a successful dog breeding business.

For the horses: 15 stables, a tack room and store, kitchen area and a 35x70m arena. The grazing land is currently in one main field, but could easily be subdivided with electric fencing. Set in 12 acres.

What’s the damage? offers over £650,000

Agent: Rural Scene

Telephone: 01264 850700

Visit: ruralscene.co.uk

Continued below…

Life’s a beach: live the coastal dream with these horsey homes Breathe in the sea air with our pick of equestrian properties on the coast — from Dorset to Northumberland

4. Bardmondy House, Perthshire



For you: a five-bedroom country house with a cellar and attic, plus an adjoining four-bedroom wing and a gardener’s cottage. Outside are traditional outbuildings including a workshop and garage.

For the horses: on the edge of the Vale of Strathmore, the property is set in six acres, with one stable and a store (plus scope for more stables). It is just an hour’s drive from Blair Castle.

What’s the damage? £900,000

Agent: Savills

Telephone: 0131 247 3738

Visit: savills.com

Next week: Equestrian properties near Burghley

Ref: Horse & Hound; 24 August 2017