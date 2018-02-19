Why Scott Brash and Mr President are ready to rock the world…

With a phenomenal hat-trick of grand prix wins under their belts in recent weeks, Scott Brash and the nine-year-old Hello Mr President are already making tidal waves in what could be a breakthrough year for the partnership.

Their latest victory came on Sunday (18 February) at the CSI2* Spring MET Tour in Spain, with two typically brave and scopey clears from Lady Harris and Lady Kirkham’s gelding and trademark precision riding from the world number 19 against his 18 jump-off rivals.

This is Scott’s third year riding Hello Mr President, who came from Belgium in the summer of 2015 as a six-year-old and has been carefully produced by the Scotsman since.

So what makes the nine-year-old son of Comme D’Api Jr, out of a pony mare, one of the sport’s most exciting rising stars? Olympic gold medallist Scott Brash reveals exactly what makes this handsome gelding so very, very good…

“He is easier to ride than he looks — he is spooky but he has a snaffle mouth and is adjustable. His spookiness is also an advantage, that is what makes him so careful.”

“When I crossed the finish line [in Sunday’s grand prix], I didn’t think I’d done enough to win, but that just shows how naturally fast Mr President really is.”

“He’s a top horse in the making. He is coming into his own this year and is really stepping up.”

“I believe each horse is very individual and has it’s own character. However, his mother is a pony and what I can see in him sometimes are some of those features.”

“I have always known that he is a very good horse and now he is improving all the time. It’s nice to be able to be more competitive with him now. I have really high hopes for the future.”

“He is very clever, very quick and a real winner!”

