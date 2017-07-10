School’s out! 7 competitions you need to head to this summer holiday

With the majority of school’s summer holidays now upon us, take a look at these competitions you need to enter to make the most of your time off
Unaffiliated showjumping
Date: 15 July
Venue: Priory Farm Equestrian, Stafford
Details: “Classes from clear round and 50cm to 1m. All classes include a jump-off if the first round is jumped clear. From beginners to seasoned pros, all are welcome — the more the merrier!”
Express one-day event
Date: 16 July
Venue: Epworth Equestrian, Doncaster
Details: “Classes from 70cm to 90cm. The winner is the nearest to the optimum time with a clear round. Rosettes to sixth place in each class.”
Unaffiliated Derby show
Date: 16 July
Venue: Felbridge Showground, East Grinstead
Details: “Classes from 70cm to 90cm with rosettes to sixth and prize money. Courses will include Derby bank, Devils Dyke and water trays.”
Combined training
Date: 18 July
Venue: Kings Sedgemoor Equestrian Centre, Bridgwater
Details: “British Eventing dressage tests from BE90 upwards, including pick your own, with or without showjumping from 70cm to 1m. Fun and friendly combined training in a calm atmosphere.”
Unaffiliated evening dressage
Date: 18 July
Venue: Leamside Equestrian, Houghton Le Spring
Details: “Classes from introductory to elementary, split into junior, senior and para sections, with the option of having a member of Leamside staff calling your test.”
In-hand and ridden show
Date: 22 July
Venue: Saddlesdane Equestrian Centre, Faversham
Details: “A huge range of classes on offer for all breeds and types of horses and ponies, both in-hand and ridden.”
Arena cross-country
Date: 23 July
Venue: Riseholme College, Lincoln
Details: “Classes from clear round and 40cm to 1m. This is another of our events using cross-country fences in an arena. The competition is open to both ponies and horses, both being judged separately and rosettes being awarded to both up to sixth place. The jumps used are not showjumps or working hunter fences. These are fences made to replicate fences you would expect to find on a cross-country course and most are a fixed height.”
