School’s out! 7 competitions you need to head to this summer holiday

With the majority of school’s summer holidays now upon us, take a look at these competitions you need to enter to make the most of your time off



Unaffiliated showjumping

Date: 15 July

Venue: Priory Farm Equestrian, Stafford

Details: “Classes from clear round and 50cm to 1m. All classes include a jump-off if the first round is jumped clear. From beginners to seasoned pros, all are welcome — the more the merrier!”

Enter now

Express one-day event

Date: 16 July

Venue: Epworth Equestrian, Doncaster

Details: “Classes from 70cm to 90cm. The winner is the nearest to the optimum time with a clear round. Rosettes to sixth place in each class.”

Enter now

Unaffiliated Derby show

Date: 16 July

Venue: Felbridge Showground, East Grinstead

Details: “Classes from 70cm to 90cm with rosettes to sixth and prize money. Courses will include Derby bank, Devils Dyke and water trays.”

Enter now

Combined training

Date: 18 July

Venue: Kings Sedgemoor Equestrian Centre, Bridgwater

Details: “British Eventing dressage tests from BE90 upwards, including pick your own, with or without showjumping from 70cm to 1m. Fun and friendly combined training in a calm atmosphere.”

Enter now

Unaffiliated evening dressage

Date: 18 July

Venue: Leamside Equestrian, Houghton Le Spring

Details: “Classes from introductory to elementary, split into junior, senior and para sections, with the option of having a member of Leamside staff calling your test.”

Enter now

In-hand and ridden show

Date: 22 July

Venue: Saddlesdane Equestrian Centre, Faversham

Details: “A huge range of classes on offer for all breeds and types of horses and ponies, both in-hand and ridden.”

Enter now

Arena cross-country

Date: 23 July

Venue: Riseholme College, Lincoln

Details: “Classes from clear round and 40cm to 1m. This is another of our events using cross-country fences in an arena. The competition is open to both ponies and horses, both being judged separately and rosettes being awarded to both up to sixth place. The jumps used are not showjumps or working hunter fences. These are fences made to replicate fences you would expect to find on a cross-country course and most are a fixed height.”

Enter now

Visit equo.co.uk for full competition and training listings