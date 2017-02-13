School’s out! 7 competitions you need to check out this half-term

If you want to make the most of the February half-term, take a look at this great selection of competitions on offer to suit a wide range of abilities.

British Showjumping

Date: 15 February

Venue: Hill House Equestrian, Market Rasen

Details: “Classes from 70cm clear round to 1.30m open.”

Arena cross-country training

Date: 16 February

Venue: Laughton Manor, Sleaford

Details: “We will split the day into different heights,so you go as high as you feel confident or try a bit higher with training from Sarah Raw. The training is part of the fee, which will be £15 for three rounds, which can be taken at one height or split over three different heights. The day will be split into three classes with class one being fences of 40-50cm, 60-70cm and 80-90cm. Each class will run for a maximum of two hours. You may enter as many times as you like. Normal cross-country safety equipment must be worn.”

Clear round showjumping

Date: 16 February

Venue: Kingston Maurward College, Dorchester

Details: “From 5pm-7.30pm with heights ranging from 2′ to 3′ and above for £4 per round.”

Valentine showing show

Date: 16 February

Venue: Keysoe, Bedfordshire

Details: “A huge range of classes available including unaffiliated open classes, BSPS/P(UK) qualifiers and P(UK) Dalkeith young riders classes (Royal International Horse Show qualifier). There are goody bags and sashes on offer, with all rings on a surface and a restaurant on site.”

Unaffiliated combined training

Date: 17 February

Venue: Moreton Equestrian Centre, Dorchester

Details: “Classes from intro dressage test with 45cm showjumping to novice dressage with 90cm showjumping with plenty of options in between.”

Showjump schooling at Hickstead

Date: 17 February

Venue: Hickstead Showground, Haywards Heath

Details: “Book your 60-minute schooling session in ring four at Hickstead Showground.”

Evening dressage

Date: 17 February

Venue: Mullacott Event Centre, Illfracombe

Details: “Classes from intro to elementary in fully lit all-weather arenas.”

