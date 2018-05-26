If you’re on the lookout for a horse to teach you the ropes, take a look at these schoolmaster horses for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Safe and smart’

Height: 16hh

Age: 14

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “‘Hilton’ is a safe, talented, honest and fun all-rounder who has evented up to British Eventing (BE) novice level and is currently competing at BE90/100. He has successfully competed in British Dressage (BD) up to elementary and has also showjumped up to newcomers. He is currently in full competition work and has been placed at his first and only outing so far. Last season he was placed every time out eventing too. Hilton knows and enjoys his job and is a real confidence giver that has transformed his current owner from dressage diva to an eventer — he always brings you home safe and smiling. He is easy to do and does not need to be ridden every day.”

2. ‘Amazing’

Height: 16.2hh

Age: 15

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This wonderful horse is very easy and sensible to ride. He isn’t strong or fizzy and is snaffle mouthed at all times. He is very laid back and an absolute sweetheart to handle. He can be ridden by the most novice of riders in the school and has done everything. He has jumped up to 1.30m in Ireland and has a very good record. He loves to be fussed and is good to do in all ways. He would suit someone who is nervous and doesn’t want anything sharp or too forward going. He is a real kick-on type of ride and schoolmasters like him rarely come onto the market. He has a wealth of experience in all fields and could teach someone a huge amount.”

3. ‘Total all-rounder’

Height: 16.2hh

Age: 12

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This horse hacks alone and in company and has been ridden by both a tall man and teenage girl. He is an honest chap that is scopey and keen to a fence but not silly or spooky. He doesn’t have an affiliated record but he would easily go eventing.”

4. ‘An absolute pleasure’

Height: 15.3hh

Age: nine

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This horse is an absolute pleasure. He works well on the flat and has beautiful paces — his canter is to die for. He jumps a course of fences and has cross-country schooled. He has done lots of pleasure rides where he has always behaved impeccably. He hacks alone or in company and is very good in all traffic. He is fantastic to clip, box, shoe and catch. He is a dream to have on the yard and is one of those horses that brightens your day. We all argue over who is going to ride him in the morning and he makes us all smile. He has shown up to county level in his previous home and he deserves only the best.”

5. ‘Quality horse’

Height: 16.2hh

Age: 10

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This is an exciting one-star/novice event horse that would suit a competitive rider. He has four BE points and 30 BE foundation points and has previously showjumped in age classes in Belgium. He is big moving with a scopey jump and is very brave and honest. He isn’t spooky and knows his job. He hacks alone or in company and travels well, happily standing on the lorry all day at competitions. He is a straight forward horse to do and is always laid back. He is currently fit and out competing at novice/CIC* level and is an excellent schoolmaster to take a rider up through the levels.”

6. ‘Super’

Height: 15hh

Age: nine

Gender: mare

Selling points: “‘Sugar’ has been working in our riding school for the past four years. She has been used for lessons, hacking, cross-country, showjumping and hunting. She has been ridden safely by riders of all abilities and is well schooled. Sugar goes in a lovely soft outline and responds to the leg. She is a great jumper, a confidence builder across country and a super safe hunter — she is snaffle mouthed for all activities. Sugar would be perfect in a riding club or Pony Club home where she can have fun.”

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way