19 Windsor winners who reigned in The Queen’s back garden

Couldn’t make last week’s Royal Windsor Horse Show, or want to re-live the magic one last time? Take a look at these 19 Royal Windsor Horse Show winners 2018 who took home a red rosette.



Windsor winners

1. View Point

View Point, owned by Jill Day and ridden by Robert Walker took the hunter spoils followed by the highest accolade of the show, the supreme.

2. Del Boy V

With over 100 entries across the coloured ridden sections, it was a momentous championship win for Michelle Cuerden’s traditional pony stallion Del Boy V, ridden by Vikki Smith.

3. Time 2 Reflect

The on-form combination of Time 2 Reflect and Lucy Cameron landed the amateur hunter championship

4. Riverside Daffodil

After a storming clear in the exceeding 143cm Mountain and Moorland (M&M) working hunter pony class, Renne Nichols’ home-produced mare Riverside Daffodil took the red rosette followed by the championship spoils.

5. Tarnbrook Take It All

Team Aungier reigned in the coloured in-hand championship with their six-year-old Tarnbrook Take It All.

6. Diamonds Are Forever

After winning the riding horse title in 2017 with Allister Hood, the unstoppable Diamonds Are Forever returned with Allister’s son Oliver to reclaim the title, for owner Annabel Jewks.

7. Colbeach Mark Of Respect

Lucinda Haines rode her own Colbeach Mark of Respect to take the amateur hack class.

8. Lynuck The Showman

Lynn Scott’s charismatic Welsh C stallion Lynuck The Showman and Rebecca Penny booked their Olympia place after winning a strong Heritage ridden championship.

9. Jackets Dynasty

Sam Walker upheld the family form when he won the novice show pony title aboard Julie Rucklidge’s 148cm victor Jackets Dynasty.

10. Isle Bright

The novice hunter tricolours went to Danielle Heath and Isle Bright.

11. Mexican Summer

Staying put on Georgina Wilkes’ Mexican Summer proved to be the right championship choice for Miranda Wallace, who won two intermediate classes but claimed the overall victory on this show hunter winner.

12. Moorcroft The Master

Rob and Marilyn Howard’s big-moving Welsh section C stallion trumped 11 other native breed champions to steal the overall Horse and Hound M&M in-hand accolade, with Tommy Fuller at the halter.

13. L’Amiral David

Winners of the RoR Tattersalls Thoroughbred ridden show horse class were Sofia Scott and the eight-year-old L’Amiral David.

14. Kenlis Carrera

Kenlis Carrera jumped his way to the working hunter honours for Rory Gilsenan.

15. Cottrell Riverdance

A delighted Millie Bowles took the senior ridden victory on Selina Bowles’ Welsh section B Cottrell Riverdance.

16. Elusive

Suzanna Welby’s Elusive was foot perfect when he won the hack championship with Jo Bates in the saddle.

17. Silver Lough

William Pittendrigh and Silver Lough rose to the occasion to win the intermediate working hunter pony class followed by the section championship.

18. Whitegate Dazzler

The lightweight cob victor Whitegate Dazzler never missed a beat to clinch the overall section rosette with Anne Gilliver.

19. Small-land Toy Story

The delightful combination of Small-land Toy Story and Beatrice Taverner were on form to get the nod in the mini show pony championship.