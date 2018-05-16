19 Windsor winners who reigned in The Queen’s back garden

Couldn’t make last week’s Royal Windsor Horse Show, or want to re-live the magic one last time? Take a look at these 19 Royal Windsor Horse Show winners 2018 who took home a red rosette.
Windsor winners
1. View Point
View Point, owned by Jill Day and ridden by Robert Walker took the hunter spoils followed by the highest accolade of the show, the supreme.
2. Del Boy V
With over 100 entries across the coloured ridden sections, it was a momentous championship win for Michelle Cuerden’s traditional pony stallion Del Boy V, ridden by Vikki Smith.
3. Time 2 Reflect
The on-form combination of Time 2 Reflect and Lucy Cameron landed the amateur hunter championship
4. Riverside Daffodil
After a storming clear in the exceeding 143cm Mountain and Moorland (M&M) working hunter pony class, Renne Nichols’ home-produced mare Riverside Daffodil took the red rosette followed by the championship spoils.
5. Tarnbrook Take It All
Team Aungier reigned in the coloured in-hand championship with their six-year-old Tarnbrook Take It All.
6. Diamonds Are Forever
After winning the riding horse title in 2017 with Allister Hood, the unstoppable Diamonds Are Forever returned with Allister’s son Oliver to reclaim the title, for owner Annabel Jewks.
7. Colbeach Mark Of Respect
Lucinda Haines rode her own Colbeach Mark of Respect to take the amateur hack class.
8. Lynuck The Showman
Lynn Scott’s charismatic Welsh C stallion Lynuck The Showman and Rebecca Penny booked their Olympia place after winning a strong Heritage ridden championship.
9. Jackets Dynasty
Sam Walker upheld the family form when he won the novice show pony title aboard Julie Rucklidge’s 148cm victor Jackets Dynasty.
10. Isle Bright
The novice hunter tricolours went to Danielle Heath and Isle Bright.
11. Mexican Summer
Staying put on Georgina Wilkes’ Mexican Summer proved to be the right championship choice for Miranda Wallace, who won two intermediate classes but claimed the overall victory on this show hunter winner.
12. Moorcroft The Master
Rob and Marilyn Howard’s big-moving Welsh section C stallion trumped 11 other native breed champions to steal the overall Horse and Hound M&M in-hand accolade, with Tommy Fuller at the halter.
13. L’Amiral David
Winners of the RoR Tattersalls Thoroughbred ridden show horse class were Sofia Scott and the eight-year-old L’Amiral David.
14. Kenlis Carrera
Kenlis Carrera jumped his way to the working hunter honours for Rory Gilsenan.
15. Cottrell Riverdance
A delighted Millie Bowles took the senior ridden victory on Selina Bowles’ Welsh section B Cottrell Riverdance.
16. Elusive
Suzanna Welby’s Elusive was foot perfect when he won the hack championship with Jo Bates in the saddle.
17. Silver Lough
William Pittendrigh and Silver Lough rose to the occasion to win the intermediate working hunter pony class followed by the section championship.
18. Whitegate Dazzler
The lightweight cob victor Whitegate Dazzler never missed a beat to clinch the overall section rosette with Anne Gilliver.
19. Small-land Toy Story
The delightful combination of Small-land Toy Story and Beatrice Taverner were on form to get the nod in the mini show pony championship.
Don’t miss the full report and analysis from Royal Windsor Horse Show 2018 in this Thursday’s issue of Horse & Hound magazine (17 May 2018)
For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday