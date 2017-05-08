How to watch Royal Windsor Horse Show 2017 on TV

Britain's largest outdoor horse show kicks off this week (10-14 May 2017) in The Queen's back garden at Windsor Castle. If you can't make it to Royal Windsor this year, here's how to keep up with all the action on TV

Royal Windsor Horse Show on TV

Live streaming on the Royal Windsor website

Live streaming will be available via the Royal Windsor Horse Show website, showing the majority of the action taking place in the Castle Arena across the five days of competition. The newly upgraded CSI5* showjumping and CDI4* dressage will be among the world-class international highlights available to view live, as will many of the best showing classes and the ever-popular displays, including the musical drive of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, the Musical Ride of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, the Shetland Pony Grand National, and the DAKS Pony Club Mounted Games.

Streaming will start with national showjumping at 7.15am on Wednesday 10 May, with a host of Britain’s best riders taking to the arena over the course of the morning, including crowd favourites Ben Maher, Laura Renwick and Tim Stockdale.

Also amongst the highlights available online will be the recently announced retirement of double Olympic gold medal winning duo, Nick Skelton and Big Star, scheduled to take place on 5.05pm on Sunday 14 May. The ceremony is set to be an emotional occasion, as the pair bow out in style in front of The Queen.

Friday 12 May at 8pm

ITV1 will be broadcasting a 30-minute highlight programme at 8pm on 12 May, featuring action from the first three days of the show. Presenter Alan Titchmarsh will give viewers the chance to catch all the latest news from the show and get a glimpse from behind the scenes.

Friday 19 May at 7pm

The CSI5* Rolex Grand Prix will feature on Sky Sports 3 at 7pm on 19 May.

Saturday 20 May- Friday 26 May

Horse & Country TV will also be showing the CDI4* Freestyle Grand Prix Dressage, the CSI5* Kingdom of Bahrain Stakes Show Jumping and the CAIO4* Driving Grand Prix between Saturday 20 May and Friday 26 May.

For the full broadcast schedule visit www.rwhs.co.uk

Don’t miss our full report from the Royal Windsor Horse Show in the 18 May issue of Horse & Hound magazine, which will be a special tribute issue to Nick Skelton