Where to stay at Royal Windsor Horse Show

The Royal Windsor Horse Show takes place from 9-13 May in 2018 in the stunning grounds of Windsor Castle in Berkshire. If you really make the most of this year’s show, which celebrates its 75th anniversary, here’s our useful guide to available Royal Windsor Horse Show accommodation.

Visitors to the Royal Windsor equestrian extravaganza will be treated to world class showjumping, dressage, driving and endurance, as well as a huge number of national showing and jumping classes. There is something for everyone including plenty of shopping and stunning displays. This year features the musical ride of the Household Cavalry mounted regiment, the musical drive of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, Pony Club mounted games and the Shetland Pony Grand National.

Royal Windsor Horse Show accommodation: hotels

Macdonald Windsor

Info: This hotel is just a two-minute walk from Windsor Castle. There is free WiFi, parking, a hotel bar and much more.

Visit: macdonaldhotels.co.uk

The Oakley Court

Info: This is a four-star country house hotel with 118 bedrooms, a pool, restaurant and gym.

Visit: oakleycourt.co.uk



Castle Hotel Windsor

Info: The Castle Hotel Windsor – MGallery by Sofitel has 108 guest rooms with en-suite bathrooms and a spa. Breakfast is available each morning in the Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar & Grill restaurant, which is open for dinner too.

Visit: castlehotelwindsor.com

Holiday Inn Express Windsor

Info: This hotel is situated just a few minutes’ walk from Windsor Castle. Guest rooms all feature complimentary WiFi and a flatscreen LCD TV and along with en-suite bathrooms, they include sofa beds, coffee and tea-making facilities and work desks.

Visit: hiexpress.com

Sir Christopher Wren Hotel

Info: This is a four-star hotel located on the banks of the River Thames. There are 95 guest rooms with en-suite bathrooms, plus there is a fully equipped fitness room and a spa. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are available.

Visit: sirchristopherwren.co.uk/

Harte and Garter Hotel & Spa

Info: The Harte & Garter Hotel & Spa is situated near Windsor Castle. It offers 79 rooms, a spa offering a variety of treatments and a brasserie.

Visit: harteandgarterhotel.com

Royal Windsor Horse Show accommodation: B&Bs

Bluebell House

Info: This is a four-star B&B with en-suite rooms, free WiFi and optional breakfast. There is a pub and restaurant nearby.

Visit: bluebellhouse-windsor.co.uk

The Prince Albert

Info: The Prince Albert is a family-friendly hotel, pub and restaurant with en-suite rooms, free WiFi and parking.

Visit: theprincealbertpub.co.uk

Innkeeper’s Lodge

Info: This B&B has 15 rooms and all are furnished with tea and coffee making facilities, TV, free WiFi and a hairdryer.

Visit: innkeeperslodge.com

The Windsor Trooper

Info: The Windsor Trooper is a traditional pub with adjoining accommodation located just a five-minute walk from Windsor Castle and Windsor town centre. It offers nine en-suite rooms and traditional food, including breakfast, which can be enjoyed in the bar or conservatory area.

Visit: thetrooperinnwindsor.com

Windsor Guest House

Info: This guest house has mostly en-suite rooms with breakfast available and a number of dining opportunities are located within a mile of the hotel.

Visit: windsor-guesthouse.com

Royal Windsor Horse Show accommodation: camping

The Caravan and Motorhome Club

Info: The Caravan and Motorhome Club runs a temporary caravan site at Windsor Racecourse, which allows members to attend the Royal Windsor Horse Show which is just one-and-a-half miles from the site. There are both basic pitches and a limited number of pitches with a hook up facility. Minimum stay of two nights.

Contact: Ruth on 01753 545142 or email taylorg13@sky.com

