When the newlywed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travel through Windsor tomorrow (19 May 2018) the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment will provide an escort. The world’s eyes will be on the horses as the royal wedding is broadcast globally — and final preparations are reaching fever pitch.

“It will be outstanding. It’s what Britain does best: flags, horses, armour, drums, music — and a castle,” says Corporal of Horse Frankie O’Leary, who will be part of the 26-strong travelling escort.

Prince Harry joined The Blues and Royals in April 2006 and served with the Household Cavalry Regiment, serving operationally in the frontline in Afghanistan and rising to the rank of Captain.

Several of those who trained and served with him will be supporting “Mr Wales” (as they knew him) on his wedding day, whether riding in the escort or as staircase liners on the steps of St George’s Chapel where the marriage service will take place.

Take a look at the final preparations taking place to ensure the impeccable standards for ceremonial duties are upheld in front of the world’s glare…

Musa Qala, named after a town in Afghanistan, is groomed

The uniform of the Blues and Royals, Prince Harry’s old unit, is ready to be worn

Corporal of the Horse Brophy makes adjustments to a uniform

Final tweaks: Corporal of the Horse and Master Tailor Adam Blackmore-Heal are put to work making sure all uniforms are up to scratch

Sweat and toil: Lance Corporal of the Horse Annetts explains that a pair of jack boots can take up to 30 hours to prepare

Best foot forward: an Army farrier heats a horseshoe in the forge

State trumpeters parade wearing their gold braided uniforms which they will be wearing in Windsor tomorrow

