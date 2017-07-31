10 RIHS moments that made us forget about the rain (nearly)

When the action was as fast and furious as it was at Hickstead last week (25-30 July 2017) during the Longines Royal International Horse Show, what’s all the fuss about a bit (a lot...) of rain?



Don't miss the full report from the show in 3 August 2017 issue of Horse & Hound magazine

1 /10 The champ Brazilian showjumper Yuri Mansur won’t be forgetting this weekend in a hurry, after taking the King George V Gold Cup on his first time riding at Hickstead. Earlier in the week he was part of the first ever Brazilian team to claim a leg of the Longines FEI Nations Cup

2 /10 A sparkling winner Supreme ridden horse champion Diamonds Are Forever struts his stuff with Allister Hood

3 /10 Gripped by the action? We hear you This canine spectator can’t keep his eyes off the hot competition — and we don’t blame him Credit: Julian Portch

4 /10 Have we missed the punchline? Something tickles showman Robert Walker. Picking up this rosette could have done the trick…

5 /10 This visitor got the dress to impress memo on ladies’ day There was no shortage of floral flair (and champagne) on Saturday for ladies’ day

6 /10 We recognise that face… Course designer Bob Ellis embraces the social media campaign. We’re just wondering if he went viral?

7 /10 Caught on camera Nothing was left to chance with this selection of photographers to snap the action Credit: GARY ASHTON-COULTON

8 /10 What a sight! The Team Colosso Skewbald & Piebald Horse and Pony Classes on the first day of the show had cameras snapping

9 /10 Flying feathers Muddy, you say? We want to know the secret for getting these feathers quite so gleaming