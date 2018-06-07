Roll up, roll up for the exciting new Horse & Hound Festival of Showjumping

With championships for every level of rider, glorious prizes to be won and the chance to appear in the pages of Horse & Hound magazine and on HorseandHound.co.uk, Arena UK on 13-15 July needs to go in your calendar



Now is your chance to compete for that championship title you’ve always dreamed of. We are delighted to bring you the new Horse & Hound Festival of Showjumping, a three-day unaffiliated championship with classes from 70cm to 1m, for both ponies and horses.

This exciting new event on the jumping calendar will be held at the popular Lincolnshire venue of Arena UK from 13-15 July and as well as the chance to be crowned H&H champion, there will be rosettes to 10th place along with a host of fantastic prizes on offer.

You can enjoy all the atmosphere of a major championship with a great stay-away experience, with riders invited to arrive on Thursday, 12 July for welcome drinks, followed by Friday’s warm-up classes in the venue’s superb outdoor arenas. The championships begin in earnest on Saturday, reaching a thrilling conclusion on Sunday, with all being held on the venue’s immaculate artificial surfaces.

There will also be some fun jumping classes including a top score and pairs competitions, plus a barbecue, disco and brilliant entertainment to make this a truly memorable occasion.

Arena UK offers unrivalled equestrian facilities, boasting Europe’s largest outdoor all-weather surface arena, coupled with a magnificent indoor arena, warm-up area, covered collecting ring, ringside restaurant, dedicated hospitality areas and a pavilion with a large viewing gallery.

If that wasn’t enough to tempt you, this could also be your chance to appear in the pages of Horse & Hound as the show will receive detailed coverage, both in the magazine and at horseandhound.co.uk, with a team of H&H reporters on site to hear your stories and interview all the champions.

“It’s fabulous news that we are able to extend our competition series to showjumping this year, as well as dressage,” says Pippa Roome, Horse & Hound’s magazine editor.

“We are building on the success of our inaugural grassroots eventing competition last year, where riders had a wonderful experience competing in a big event atmosphere, making friends and meeting new challenges.

“We look forward to sharing that with more riders this year at Arena UK in the H&H Festival of Showjumping.”

Arena UK general manager Teresa Stratford is also looking forward to the show.

“It’s going to be brilliant,” she says. “We’re delighted to be involved in such a prestigious event and would encourage everyone to come and compete at an illustrious venue, with an emphasis on having fun, as well as top competition.”

What should I expect?

Pony and horse combinations at each of the four levels — 70cm, 80cm, 90cm and 1m — will compete in two single-phase competitions held across Saturday and Sunday, with the combined results determining each champion. Additional warm-up classes will run on the Friday, with competitors also invited to enter some fun classes.

So now’s the time to choose your championship, set your goal and start training — we look forward to welcoming you for the H&H Festival of Showjumping.

Horse & Hound Festival of Showjumping key facts

WHERE: Arena UK, Allington Lane, Grantham, NG32 2EF. 01476 591569 or office@arenauk.com; Visit: arenauk.com

WHEN: 13-15 July

LEVELS: championships at 70cm, 80cm, 90cm and 1m for ponies and horses. Additional warm-up classes and fun top score and pairs competitions.

ENTRIES: enter online at Equoevents.co.uk/HHShowjumpingFestival Entries are open now and close on 9 July, or when classes are full. No refunds after close of entries.

STABLING: temporary stables are available at £45 for one night, £65 for two, or £75 for the duration of the festival (earliest arrival Thursday afternoon, latest departure Sunday evening). Day stables are available at £30. Limited permanent stables are available on request. Shavings (£10) and haylage (£9) are available to buy from Arena UK and can be pre-ordered on entry. Hook-up is available for lorries at £20 per night.

FEES: £50 per championship to include both Saturday and Sunday’s classes. £15 per warm-up entry, £20 per top score entry and £30 per pair for the relay class.