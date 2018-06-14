Unfortunately, the short answer is yes. But the video did get some people asking if the incident did count as a fall as the rider didn’t initially touch the ground. Sadly, parting company is enough to constitute elimination, no matter where your feet initially land. But the video is great nonetheless.

It shows French rider Lisa Chaussenot and her chestnut gelding Radium de Champloue at a jumping show at Academie De Bonvaux, near Dijon. They were competing in an elite amateur 1.25m class, jumping a perfect round until Lisa found herself astride one of the fences.

“It was a line with five strides in between the jumps and I didn’t move forward enough up to the fence so I found myself on six strides,” explains Lisa, 23, a business student. “I ended up too close to the vertical so my horse had no choice but to stop. He never refuses so I wasn’t expecting it.”

The video, which was put on Facebook, has now gained over 365,000 views going viral, and has provided plenty of people with a giggle.

“When I realised I was sitting on the fence, I didn’t believe it,” explains Lisa. “I heard all the people watching applauding me so I laughed. My horse was perfect up until that moment and for the rest of the show.”

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

Is this the best cross-country save you’ve ever seen? Take a look at this remarkable sequence of pictures of Nicola Wilson and One Two Many’s cross-country near-miss at Bramham…

Lisa has been riding the chestnut Selle Francais gelding for five years.

“He is only small and is very endearing, sweet and kind, but he also has a big character sometimes — this allows him to be a great competition horse though,” says Lisa.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday