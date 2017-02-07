RideForRosie: tributes paid to teenage rider

Hundreds of riders have paid tribute to 15-year-old Rosie Abbott. The keen young horsewoman and dedicated charity fundraiser passed away peacefully at home on 27 January, five years after being diagnosed with cancer.

Coventry-based Rosie raised more than £20,000 for various charities, including Teenage Cancer Trust, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, The Little Princess Trust, Make a Wish and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

She continued riding until the end of last year and despite her worsening health was able to visit her horses Jackson and Skittles at the stables in January.

Last November, Rosie was named as a Radio 1 teen hero and collected the honour at the Teen Awards at Wembley Arena. She was nominated by riders at her yard, Hollyfast Meadows Central Equestrian, for her courage and fundraising efforts.

Rosie was also named child of courage at the Pride of Coventry and Warwickshire Awards in March. The sad news was announced on the Raise for Rosie Facebook page by her family. A service to celebrate Rosie’s life will be held at Coventry Cathedral on Thursday (9 February) at 12.45pm. Donations are requested in lieu of flowers to help support Teenage Cancer Trust. #RideForRosie

‘Real bravery’