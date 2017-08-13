Ride for miles with these dream horsey homes complete with excellent hacking

Our pick of properties with excellent hacking on their doorstep around the country
1. Woodsden Farm Barn, Kent
The hacking: the property is on a restricted byway and close to 3,000 acres of Bedgebury Pinetum, with a total of about 28 miles of bridlepaths or rides along surfaced or unsurfaced tracks.
For you: a four-bedroom oak- framed barn conversion. A large carport has a workshop and two rooms over it, offering potential for additional accommodation.
For the horses: seven stables, a hay store and feed room, an all- weather arena and about 17 acres of grazing. Ample parking.
What’s the damage? in excess of £1.1m
Agent: Batcheller Monkhouse
Telephone: 01892 512020
Visit:batchellermonkhouse.com
2. Little Bradley House, Devon
The hacking: close to Dartmoor National Park, with country lane hacks and bridlepaths that link to villages, via fields and commons.
For you: a five-bedroom Victorian home with a two-bed cottage, gardens and an orchard. Linking the cottage to the main house is a pitched conservatory space, currently set up as an office.
For the horses: 16 stables, a mare and foal box, feed room, tack room, office, kitchen and a sand school. The 11 acres of paddocks are all nearby and have auto- filling water troughs.
What’s the damage? £1.2m
Agent: Fine & Country
Telephone: 01626 818094
Visit: fineandcountry.com
3. Dairy House, Wiltshire
The hacking: easy access to a bridleway giving way to hacking on the Marlborough Downs.
For you: a three-to-four-bedroom house in the village of Compton Basset that once formed part of a larger farm and buildings. It has an open plan sitting/dining room and a conservatory. Outside there is a patio seating area with a water feature, as well as a small orchard.
For the horses: a former farm building with four loose boxes, plus a mobile field shelter and a further agricultural building. Set in three acres.
What’s the damage? £689,950
Agent: Rural Scene
Telephone: 01264 850700
Visit: www.ruralscene.co.uk
4. Upton Grove, Gloucestershire
The hacking: 50 acres of its own grounds plus safe, off-road hacks in the surrounding Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
For you: a seven-bedroom Grade II-listed Cotswold Manor with domestic offices, playroom, cellars and a three-bedroom cottage.
For the horse: eight stables, tack and feed rooms, a stone barn and a range of portal frame buildings, which offer potential for stabling.
What’s the damage? £4.75m
Agent: Knight Frank
Telephone: 01285 659 771
Visit: knightfrank.co.uk
Ref: Horse & Hound; 10 August 2017