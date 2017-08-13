Ride for miles with these dream horsey homes complete with excellent hacking

The hacking: easy access to a bridleway giving way to hacking on the Marlborough Downs.

For you: a three-to-four-bedroom house in the village of Compton Basset that once formed part of a larger farm and buildings. It has an open plan sitting/dining room and a conservatory. Outside there is a patio seating area with a water feature, as well as a small orchard.

For the horses: a former farm building with four loose boxes, plus a mobile field shelter and a further agricultural building. Set in three acres.

What’s the damage? £689,950

Agent: Rural Scene

Telephone: 01264 850700

Visit: www.ruralscene.co.uk