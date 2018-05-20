A dream training yard complete with a period house, stables and an equine swimming pool

Nestled in the Berkshire countryside is Rhonehurst — an equestrian training yard and period house.

Located in Upper Lambourne, it has been occupied by National Hunt trainer Oliver Sherwood since 1984 — and he would like to continue to rent the equestrian facilities at Rhonehurst after completion should a purchaser wish to renew his lease.

Just 17 miles from Newbury Racecourse, the area of Upper Lambourn is ideal for the racing enthusiast. It is also just an hour’s drive from Cheltenham and Ascot racecourses.

If you like to compete yourself, nearby equestrian centres include East Soley EC2000 (6.3 miles), Croft Equestrian Centre (20 miles), and Burley Lodge EC (30 mile).

Hunting is with the Vine and Craven, or, if you want to hit the show ring then sign up to BSPS Area 8 for regular showing fixtures in the area. And you can polish up your cross-country skills with regular training at the Boomerang Stables.

It is currently on the market at £3.5million (Savills).

Let’s take a look around…

Set in 18.6 acres, Rhonehurst is not short of stables. There are 19 loose boxes which are housed in the ‘old yard’, which also has a hay loft, feed store and mess room.

There is also the ‘new yard’ which boasts 24 loose boxes. The ‘wooden yard’ features  14 loose boxes, which are U-shaped around a lawn.



As well as a six-bay horse walker, there is an equine pool barn with six loose boxes.

The stunning countryside and surrounding areas lend themselves to picture-perfect hacking.

The main home is a period house, which is accessed via a long drive through the paddocks and stables.

Inside, there is a large kitchen/breakfast room with a pantry, offering access to the office and utility room, with double doors to an outdoor dining area.

There is a dining room and sitting room with double doors through to the drawing room.

The gardens are on the south-eastern side of the house and are largely laid to lawn surrounded by herbaceous borders.

As well as the main period home, the property has other accommodation, including Rhonehurst Bungalow…

…and Rhonehurst Cottage.

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday