Relocate to Laura Collett’s former base — complete with 20 stables and an indoor arena

Check out this horsey home where eventer Laura Collett was previously based, located in Sheepdrove, Lambourn

Nestled high on the downs, Windy Hollow is well placed for the equestrian enthusiast. Lambourn boasts one of the major racehorse training centres in the country with its renowned gallops, vets and equestrian suppliers. There is also extensive riding access on the downland tracks, and hunting in the area is with the Vine and Craven.

The M4 is close by so the equestrian competitor can easily get on the road to national events. Newbury Showground hosts several events throughout the year, including the Berkshire County Show.

Get up to speed for the eventing season with top-class cross-county fences at Boomerang stables, or compete on the all-weather arenas at Rosehill Equestrian.

Offered by Windsor Clive International , the property is priced at £2.1m.

The stable yard houses 12 of the boxes which are arranged in a quadrangle shape.

The yard has its own separate entrances and also features a tack room, office, rug room, WC, six-bay horse walker and a muck heap.

The barn, which is a steel portal-frame building, boasts the other eight loose boxes.

At other end of the building is the 26x43m surfaced indoor arena. Located above is the trainer’s office, which is accessed by separate staircases from the exterior or from the stable area.

The house is built of stone block under a tiled roof with mullioned windows.

This family home is entered through this regal and spacious hall



Moving further through the house, the drawing room is complete with an open fireplace, which looks out onto the surrounding gardens.

Breakfast or brunch in style in the kitchen/dining area

On the first floor lies the master bedroom and en-suite facility, as well as the three other bedrooms and additional bathroom.

The outdoor decking area complete with all-weather roof, is ideal for summer parties and post-show celebrations.



In addition to the main house is a separate three-bedroom cottage, which includes a kitchen, sitting room, bathroom and bedroom on the ground floor and two bedrooms on the first floor.