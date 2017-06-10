Ready for Pony Club camp? 6 ponies for sale that will help you have fun this summer

It’s nearly time for the school summer holidays, which for most horse-mad children means Pony Club camp. So if you’re looking for a new pony to help your child have a great summer, take a look at this selection of Pony Club ponies for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Fantastic’

Height: 13.3hh

Age: nine

Gender: mare

Selling points: “A fun and genuine pony that is good to do and hack. She behaves impeccably at shows and is happy to live in or out. This pony loves her jumping, she is confident and fast, but careful. She is a very willing pony and happy to have a go at anything. She would make an excellent Pony Club (PC) pony.”

View the advert

2. ‘Ultimate Pony Club pony’

Height: 14.2hh

Age: five

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “Bobby is a super pony with lots of untapped talent. He is a through and through PC pony that will definitely turn heads and win classes. With great scope, temperament and ability he is set for a bright future. He has already competed in a few affiliated BS (British Showjumping) shows on a ticket, jumping newcomer classes with ease. He has also jumped at a lot of unregistered jumping shows in Ireland and done the odd day’s hunting. He is great to handle in and out of the stable, is easy to catch and hacks out alone or in company.”

View the advert

3. ‘Top quality’

Height: 14.1hh

Age: 14

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “Minty is a registered New Forest that is a snaffle-mouthed, comfortable ride. He has lots of experience at PC, going showjumping and doing cross-country. He has three even paces and a bold, careful jump. He is easy to hack out alone or in company and is good in traffic. He is now looking for someone to enjoy him. He has a big, friendly temperament and is easy to do in all ways. A lovely genuine chap to have around.”

View the advert

4. ‘Super pony’

Height: 13.2hh

Age: 13

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “Noble Frazer will do anything you want him to do. He is so generous and will compete in all disciplines. He is a superb showjumper and always does his best. We have done dressage, cross-country, showjumping, working hunter (which he always succeeds in), winter league with the PC, he has been out hunting, arena eventing and isn’t fazed by the jumps. He has also done PC camp twice with my daughter and was a star. He is an extremely easy pony to do, very affectionate and loves being pampered. He has given my daughter confidence to move onto a bigger horse. We are looking for a rider who can carry on competing him as he is a very talented pony.”

View the advert

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



5. ‘Fab jumping pony’

Height: 11.3hh

Age: 10

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This pony has taught my six-year-old daughter to jump and canter. She has safely taken her around 1ft6 and 1ft9 courses — she can jump bigger but my daughter isn’t keen. She has been to the beach, PC rallies, fun rides, and lead-rein gymkhanas. She is good to do.”

View the advert

6. ‘Excellent all-rounder’

Height: 12.2hh

Age: 13

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This pony has been in the same home for the past five years, having taught two children to ride. He is great to ride and has competed in all sorts of different activities including showjumping, cross-country schooling, fun rides and much more. Would suit a knowledgeable PC home.”

View the advert

View more horses for sale on horseandhound.co.uk

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way