Put down horsey roots in wonderful Warwickshire

Our pick of properties in the county, from a moated manor to the perfect equestrian plot
1. Pipers Bath Farm, near Warwick
For you: planning consent for a four-bedroom detached house and a garage, in a secluded location in Moreton Morrell, with scope to create a thriving equestrian business. The new property will replace a mobile home, which is currently on the site and is linked to the planning permission.
For the horses: 15 stables, an all-weather arena, sheltered paddocks served by a hard track with good hacking nearby and access to an all-weather gallop at a nearby farm. Set in 17.26 acres.
What’s the damage? £545,000
Agent: Knight Frank
Telephone: 01789 297735
Visit: knightfrank.com
2. The Cottage, near Coventry
For you: a recently refurbished four-bedroom house, accessed via electric gates, with an open-plan kitchen and a detached double garage and store outside.
For the horses: four large stables and a foaling box, fitted with automatic water feeders and windows that can be opened and closed. There is a heated tack room and feed/staff room with a kitchen and loo, a 20x40m floodlit all-weather arena, post- and-rail-fenced paddocks, plus CCTV and a full alarm system. Set in 10.06 acres.
What’s the damage? £995,000
Agent: Knight Frank
Telephone: 01789 297735
Visit: knightfrank.com
3. Oldberrow Court, near Henley-in-Arden
For you: a Grade II-listed moated manor house dating back to the mid-16th century, with five bedrooms, a library and a detached bothy housing a games room and cinema room. There’s also a barn, a coach house and a dovecote used as an office.
For the horses: six stables, a tack room, rug room, feed room, two arenas, a five-horse walker and a one-bedroom groom’s flat. Set in 26 acres with further land available by separate negotiation. Available in two lots.
What’s the damage? £3.35m for the whole
Agent: John Shepherd
Telephone: 01789 292659
Visit: johnshepherd.co.uk
4. The Aviary, near Atherstone
For you: a three-bedroom, spacious dormer-style home with a gym (previously a tack room) plus a conservatory. The property is approached through private woodland leading to electric gates and a long sweeping driveway.
For the horses: a timber stable, plus a large timber store, a 20x40m arena and a paddock with a field shelter and trough. Set in two acres.
What’s the damage? £700,000
Agent: Rural Scene
Telephone: 01264 850700
Visit: ruralscene.co.uk
Ref: Horse & Hound; 19 October 2017