Put down horsey roots in wonderful Warwickshire

For you: planning consent for a four-bedroom detached house and a garage, in a secluded location in Moreton Morrell, with scope to create a thriving equestrian business. The new property will replace a mobile home, which is currently on the site and is linked to the planning permission.

For the horses: 15 stables, an all-weather arena, sheltered paddocks served by a hard track with good hacking nearby and access to an all-weather gallop at a nearby farm. Set in 17.26 acres.

What’s the damage? £545,000

Agent: Knight Frank

Telephone: 01789 297735

Visit: knightfrank.com