Put your best hoof forward: 7 dressage shows you would be mad to miss

Unaffiliated dressage



Date: 30 September

Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek

Details: “Classes from intro to medium, plus an open freestyle competition in a long arena. There are also sections for starters and green horses under the age of six. This is your opportunity to enter two classes for £20.”

British Dressage and unaffiliated dressage

Date: 30 September

Venue: Inchoonans Competition & Livery Yard, Errol

Details: “Classes from introductory to elementary with affiliated and unaffiliated sections.”

Unaffiliated dressage

Date: 30 September

Venue: Kings Sedgemoor Equestrian Centre, near Bridgwater

Details: “A range of classes from introductory to medium.”

Unaffiliated dressage

Date: 30 September

Venue: Priory Farm Equestrian Centre, Stafford

Details: “A range of classes on offer from intro to advanced medium. This competition will be run on the outdoor arena with warm-up indoors.”

Winter dressage

Date: 1 October

Venue: Woodside Farm, Swadlincote

Details: “Classes from intro to elementary open to everyone. The warm-up is indoors with competition in an outdoor arena. Refreshments available.”

British Dressage

Date: 1 October

Venue: Alnwick Ford Equestrian, Morpeth

Details: “Classes from prelim to prix st georges with freestyle sections and winter qualifiers.”

Unaffiliated dressage

Date: 5 October

Venue: Wix Equestrian Centre, Manningtree

Details: “Classes from intro to advanced medium with restricted sections and a freestyle dressage to music class too. There are two large arenas, both of which are under cover. One will be used as a warm-up arena on the day, and both have a new Andrews Bowen surface. There is hard standing for parking, a 60 seater café with a very varied hot and cold menu. Plus there is a heated viewing gallery seating 60 and a very friendly atmosphere.”

