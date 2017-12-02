‘Push-button’ horses that could make your dreams come true

If you fancy treating yourself to a horse that knows its job inside out, take a look at this selection of horses for sale described as being “push-button” on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Honest and talented’

Height: 16.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: nine

Selling points: “This horse would suit any level of rider as he is kind, brave and easy to ride — he always gets on with the job. He has all the stride and jump ever required, aims to please and loves performing. He finds courses of 1.30m effortless and jumps everything you ask him to. Loves a derby, has schooled cross-country and is a very brave horse with masses of talent. Jumps off any surface even out the mud. He is beautifully produced and perfect to ride on the flat, with push-button changes and lateral work. No vices.”

2. ‘Ultimate schoolmaster’

Height: 15.3hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 11

Selling points: “This super horse just loves to please and jump. His flat work is super with established flying changes and lateral work. He is very push-button to ride. Even though he has showjumped most of his life he would make a super dressage horse or eventer. He has jumped derbies and been cross-country schooling, proving super bold and brave. He would be perfect to teach someone the ropes and give them confidence round some big tracks. He is so genuine and easy to do in all ways. As well as jumping in the UK, he has recently been jumping abroad. He is a true gentlemen, who will be a horse of a lifetime for whoever is lucky enough to own him.”

3. ‘Gorgeous’

Height: 16hh

Gender: mare

Age: eight

Selling points: “If you are looking for a horse to go out and win on straight away, then Lucy is your girl. She is super-careful and can be very fast against the clock. She is a super 1.10/1.20m horse having competed regularly at this level with many wins and placings under her belt and definitely has the scope to go on. Lucy is very well schooled and has established changes. She is an easy push-button ride and really makes her rider look good! She moves beautifully and would also do well in the dressage arena. Being very brave she would make a top class event horse, having already competed in some one-day events in Ireland she proved to be very successful, always finishing in the top placings. Lucy is easy to do in all aspects of her daily care, not at all mareish in any way, and is always very polite and genuine. A super mare for a competitive rider.”

4. ‘Easy’

Height: 16hh

Gender: mare

Age: 11

Selling points: “This Irish mare has just arrived from Ireland. She has been in the same home since she was a foal and has been hunted and hacked by a grandfather and his granddaughter. She is a push-button, easy ride and is snaffle-mouthed at all times.”

5. ‘Quality’

Height: 16.1hh

Gender: gelding

Age: four

Selling points: “This horse has been to training shows and competed on a ticket affiliated British Showjumping at British Novice level with double clears. This is an amazing opportunity to buy a showjumper and fun horse for a competitive or an amateur rider. He is a really nice natured horse in the stable and is bred to perform. He moves with grace and elasticity, riding well in all three paces and is naturally very balanced. Jumping-wise he has a lot of scope and is really careful. He has a lot of scope for 1.40m tracks and will be a real winner. A really nice quality horse that hacks out in fields or along roads and has clean legs. He is free from any lumps, bumps or vices, has good, strong feet, and has a really nice temperament. He is easy to ride with a snaffle mouth.”

