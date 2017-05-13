Prince Philip at Royal Windsor Horse Show — and other equestrian highlights

It may have been announced earlier this month (4 May 2017), that Prince Philip would be stepping down from public engagements this autumn. But pictures of him out and about in his carriage at Royal Windsor Horse Show this week (10-15 May 2017), show that the 95-year-old is not slowing down just yet.
We’ve dug into the archives to find photos of him at Royal Windsor, as well as his other equestrian highlights, from polo to racing.
The Queen presents Prince Philip with a trophy at the 1991 Royal Windsor Horse Show
Prince Philip in action during the 1983 driving grand prix at the Royal Windsor Horse Show
In 1968, The Queen, Prince Philip and Prince Andrew enjoy the Royal Windsor Horse Show, which takes place in their own back garden
Family first: Prince Philip watches his granddaughter Zara Tindall in action during the eventing dressage at the 2012 London Olympics, with his daughter Princess Anne
Prince Philip meets a greyhound at the Royal International Horse Show at White City in 1983
Hercules, one of a four-strong brewer’s team at the parade of London harness horses and ponies, is introduced to Prince Philip in Regent’s Park in 1979
Prince Philip competes at the British Carriage Driving National Championships at Cirencester in 1974
Not just a driving enthusiast, Prince Philip proved his prowess on the polo field
Eyes on the prize: The Queen and Prince Philip set up camp to get the best view
At Cowdray Park in 1953, the Duke of Edinburgh plays in the semi-final of the 1953 Tyro Cup
Prince Philip at Lowther Horse Driving Trials in 1983
Prince Philip presents his wife with The Queen’s Vase after her filly Estimate triumphs at Royal Ascot in 2012