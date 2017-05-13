Prince Philip at Royal Windsor Horse Show — and other equestrian highlights

It may have been announced earlier this month (4 May 2017), that Prince Philip would be stepping down from public engagements this autumn. But pictures of him out and about in his carriage at Royal Windsor Horse Show this week (10-15 May 2017), show that the 95-year-old is not slowing down just yet.

We’ve dug into the archives to find photos of him at Royal Windsor, as well as his other equestrian highlights, from polo to racing.

