Smashing Pony Club ponies you’ll want to snap up

With longer days and warmer months fast approaching there is little doubt that your child will be wanting to crack on with their pony. But if you’re still searching for “the one”, don’t miss this selection of Pony Club ponies for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Lovely prospect’

Height: 144cm

Age: seven

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This is a well made, good actioned pony with upward paces and a sound jumping technique. He has competed in Pony Club (PC) team jumping, arena eventing, done PC camp, the PC lunge test and has hunted in the UK and Ireland. Good to do in all respects — a nice kind pony who is always trying to please. He is ready to go and a lovely prospect for a competitive child for the summer and beyond.”

2. ‘Super’

Height: 14.2hh

Age: six

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “Mulligan is a very kind, well mannered pony that has excellent stable manners. He would be an ideal pony for all PC activities. He hacks out well in company and alone and is good in traffic, plus he shows a nice quiet scopey jump, and has competed at unaffiliated showjumping shows here and has also done cross-country training, proving very easy and uncomplicated. He has a fantastic temperament with children and just loves a fuss and cuddle. He moves nicely on the flat with three athletic paces and could easily school on to make a good PC event pony.”

3. ‘Versatile’

Height: 13.2hh

Age: 10

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This pony is so versatile and can turn her hooves to most things. She has done endurance rides with a grandmother, PC activities and hunted with a child. She is well-schooled with comfy, smooth paces and she jumps calmly, never becoming fizzy or rushing her fences. She is always ridden in a snaffle and is 100% to do. She gets turned out with mares and geldings and is not at all mareish.”

4. ‘Great fun pony’

Height: 14.2hh

Age: 13

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This handsome gelding is an all-rounder that has done showjumping, one-day events, hunting and hacking. He would be a great fun pony for a more experienced child or small adult as he is strong on the hunting field. He jumps anything he is asked, is careful and would also make a good British Showjumping (BS) pony. He is very easy to keep and a smart looking, tough type.”

5. ‘Fantastic’

Height: 13hh

Age: 11

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This is a fantastic PC pony that has taken part in all PC activities including several camps. He has a careful, scopey jump and nearly always brings home a jumping rosette. He jumps 80-85cm at competitions and has won chase me Charlie competitions at 1.10m+. He has done a bit of everything in the time we have had him including pony racing (placed second both times he ran), polocrosse, hunter trials, mounted games and fun rides. He hacks out alone or in company in open spaces, including crossing the river and on the beach. He is very good in traffic and lives at a working farm so is used to tractors and quad bikes. He is handled daily by my daughter and is excellent to bath, clip, shoe, box and travel. Ollie loves his job and he is a fun second pony for a child who wants to compete.”

6. ‘Superb’

Height: 13.2hh

Age: 12

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This pony is brilliant in hunting field — he goes first or last and will hunt all day with lovely manners, jumping ditches and fences. He is great to hack alone or in company and is good in the heaviest of traffic. He has also done hunter trials, dressage, showjumping, PC rallies and camp.”

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way

