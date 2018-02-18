Is your horse care knowledge up to Pony Club standards? Take this quiz to find out…

The Blue Cross horse and pony care competition is an integral part of The Pony Club Championships, and features teams of three Pony Club members who demonstrate their knowledge and practical horsemanship skills.

Through training for the quiz, members learn about the care, management and welfare of horses and ponies, as well as having fun with their friends.

There are two championship levels; senior and junior, with a new mini level being introduced at area competitions for the first time this year .

Qualifying area competitions are currently underway and will run until June. Here, members will have the chance to qualify for The Pony Club Championships in August.

The mini competition is for those aged 10 years and under, the junior competition is for under 13s while the senior competition is for 14 to 25-year-olds.

Here we bring you a taster of what Pony Clubbers can expect when they take part in this competition. Questions one to five are for minis, six to 10 are for juniors and 11 to 15 are for seniors.

How did you get on? Don’t forget to share your result with your friends on social media.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday