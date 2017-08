Oh to be young enough to do Pony Club camp again — water fights, (character-building) falls, endless sweet supplies and new BFFs. Here are some of your highlights of summer 2017 so far...

1 /21 Soham Pony Club or Thelwell? Sometimes those cross-poles can feel like the Hickstead Derby course… Credit: Abbie Price

2 /21 Rain is the least of their worries… “We spent all week worrying about the kids getting rained on and this is how they end the week!” says Morven Lawson at the Buccleuch Hunt Pony Club Credit: Morven Lawson

3 /21 Diving in the deep end We hope that this East Cheshire Pony Club member had a spare change of clothes (and are glad that she wasn’t injured in the dunking…) Credit: Clea Kapadia

4 /21 No hands! This Fitzwilliam Pony Club member puts her balance to the test Credit: Vikki Loates

5 /21 Gunning for the best turned out title? Three-year-old Arabella gets to work on her Shetland Tilly Credit: Zoe Tennant

6 /21 How do you survive camp without your sugar fix? Romney Marsh Pony Club members embark on the traditional lunchtime picnic raid Credit: Penny Anderson

7 /21 Having fun there? Five-year-old Rosanna Anderson looks to be enjoying her first mini camp with the Romney Marsh Credit: Penny Anderson

8 /21 The perfect partnership Georgie Strachan, four, at her first camp with the Waveney Harriers Pony Club Credit: Nicki Strachan

9 /21 New BFF? Best pals Hattie Dickinson, five and Emily Hopper, six, at their first mini camp with the York & Ainsty North Pony Club Credit: Lisa Dickinson

10 /21 Game face Five-year-old Jack Jones concentrates hard off the lead rein for camp week Credit: Abbie Price

11 /21 Spot the celeb Champion jockey and former Radnor & West Hereford Pony Club member Richard Johnson puts the boys through their paces at camp Credit: Katie Thomas

12 /21 Stars of the future? Flint & Denbigh Hunt Pony Club members listen in carefully… Credit: John Kissane

13 /21 Uh oh! There’s a slight hiccup at the Flint & Denbigh Pony Club camp Credit: John Kissane

14 /21 Time to cool off Rosie Roberts and Toffee enjoy a refreshing dip in the water after a hard day at junior camp with the Sir Watkin Williams Wynn Hunt branch Credit: Gaynor Roberts

15 /21 How high? Holly Nelmes-Faint at the Essex Hunt North tackles a little (!) log Credit: Sarah Nelmes

16 /21 The race is on… Things get competitive at the Quantock Pony Club Credit: Elizabeth Hill

17 /21 The definition of scope? Isle of Man Pony Club members are put to the test at Kennaa Equestrian Centre Credit: Callum Staley

18 /21 ‘Dabbing’ on horseback The boys’ ride at the South and West Wilts Pony Club mini camp including Reuben Cawley, Henry Phillips, Ollie Gillman, Jonty and Harry McCarter give a masterclass in dabbing Credit: Julie Gillman

19 /21 Caught on camera! One for the album from the Old Berkeley Hunt Chilterns camp Credit: Abby Turner

20 /21 Yikes! Could this pint-sized jockey be heading for a soaking at the Ledbury Hunt Pony Club? Credit: Jessi Staines/ Jess Photography