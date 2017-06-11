Horse & Hound’s ultimate kit list for Pony Club Camp (for you and your pony)

For those heading to Pony Club camp this summer, remembering and packing all the kit that you and your pony needs is no mean feat. To help, we bring you a complete guide plus buying suggestions and a few life hacks that will enhance your week

For your Pony

NOTE: For all kit, get to work with a marker men/ nametapes, so that you can go home with what you arrived with…

Tack

1. Saddle and saddle cover

2. Bridle (plus any change of bits for jumping/dressage)

3. Numnah

4. Girth

5. Headcollar and lead rope

6. Boots

7. Studs

8. Martingale/ neck strap

9. Spares of any of the above in case of breakages

Some suggestions…

Cottage Craft Cambridge bridle

This pony bridle is great for camp as it is hard-wearing, the buckles are easy to use for small hands, it has a comfortable noseband and comes with rubber reins.

RRP: £44.98

Running martingale

This martingale is a good choice as it comes complete with rein and martingale stops.

RRP: £18

Requisite everyday numnah

A numnah that is great for everyday use due to its girth loops, touch tape billet straps and the fact that it is machine washable. It can also be used in competition.

RRP: £9.99

QHP Luxo headcollar

We advise a hard-wearing, strong head collar as you may be grazing your pony in hand everyday and so the more robust your headcollar is, the safer it is. This QHP Luxo headcollar fits the bill and comes in a number of jazzy designs.

RRP: £24.94

Shires Tapestry neck strap

This leather neck strap has an elastic section for extra give and a D-ring to braid into the mane and keep it in place.

RRP: £17.91

Snuggy Hoods fleece saddle cover

A saddle cover is especially useful at camp, keeping it clean and protecting it from bumps and knocks. Plus, you will easily be able to find it amongst all the others. This fleece cover fits securely and comes in other fun patterns.

RRP: £15

HKM neoprene brushing boots

These brushing boots will protect your pony’s legs in all disciplines, plus they are easy to put on, secure and can be wiped clean.

RRP: £19.77

Tack Pack

This tack pack would be a luxury at camp. Not only can you keep your tack all together and safe, but there is also room for your grooming kit and hooks for your jacket.

RRP: £275

Tack cleaning

1. Saddle soap

2. Sponges/cloths/nail brush

3. Tack wipes for quick cleans

4. Plastic bowl for warm water

Some suggestions…

Carr and Day and Martin Leather conditioning soap

This traditional saddle soap leaves your tack well-oiled and comes with a sponge in a sturdy tin.

RRP: £9.28 for 500ml

Rugs and bandages

1. Sweat rug

2. Rain sheet

3. Fly rug

4. Stable bandages

Some suggestions…



Equi Theme Fleece rug

This rug can be used when travelling your pony to camp, as a cooler or as a stable rug for the cooler days and nights.

RRP: £35.98

Summer rain turnout rug

If your pony will be living out at camp or if the weather gets bad we suggest you take a lightweight, waterproof rug. This one is waterproof, breathable and comes in some fun designs.

RRP: £35.99

Cottage Craft stable bandages

A set of four stable bandages that come in a carry handle bag.

RRP: £19.49

Masta Basic fly rug

A lightweight summer rug made of soft polyester mesh, with the addition of an integrated neck and tail flap for full protection from biting flies and midges.

RRP: £27

Grooming kit

1. Grooming kit (including sweat scraper and sponges)

2. Plaiting kit

3. Fly repellent

4. Hoof oil

5. Equine first aid kit

Some suggestions…

Roma Ultimate Grooming kit

This kit includes a dandy brush, hoof pick, curry comb, rubber bands, body brush, sponge, sweat scraper and a hoof oil brush, all in a sturdy plastic box.

RRP: £22.76

NAF hoof oil

RRP: £6.50 for 500ml

Net-Tex fly repellent

This potent fly spray can be administered before you ride to try and prevent you and your pony from getting irritated by the summer flies. It can be easily stored in your grooming kit without taking up too much room.

RRP: £8.94

Mucking out and feeding

NOTE: discuss sharing mucking out tools with a friend to avoid you all bringing the same kit

1. Wheelbarrow

2. Fork

3. Skip and gloves

4. Water buckets

5. Broom

6. Feed buckets

7. Haynet

8. Stable toys

9. Feed and hay

10. Shavings or straw

11. Feed bin

12. Plastic sheet to cover hay/straw if being kept outside

Some suggestions…

Tubtrugs Flexible bucket

These buckets are hardwearing and safe to leave over night in your pony’s stable. They are available in various different sizes so you can get one size to use as your feed bowl, one to use as a water bucket and a larger one as a skip.

RRP: from £6.82

Builder’s bucket

As well as the buckets above, it is also good to bring a bucket for carrying water so that you can easily top-up your pony’s drinking water or to use while sponging your horse down.

RRP: £3.17

Elim-a-Net haynet

We suggest you take two haynets so that you have one full outside your stable ready for when the other one runs out.

RRP: £10.95

Refuse bin

This large refuse bin is a good way to store your feed.

RRP: £12.19

Faulks Standard corn broom

Also known as a witches broom, these brooms are lightweight, easy for kids to use and can sweep up the larger pieces of straw as well as the smaller pieces.

RRP: £13.95

GroundMaster garden waste bags

These are very strong with reinforced stitching at the hems and around the handles. You can use them to skip out, drag/carry it to the muck heap and then just fold it up to store it.

RRP: £14.99

For you

Everyday riding clothes

1. Jodhpurs or breeches

2. Long sleeve shirts

3. Pony Club tie

4. Pony Club sweatshirt

5. Body protector

6. Hat and hat silk

7. Whip (short whip and schooling whip)

8. Gloves

9. Riding boots

10. Hairnet

Some suggestions…

Champion Flexair Children’s body protector

The Champion FlexAir Body Protector offers the BETA 2000 Level 3 and EN13158:09 standard, but is flexible, breathable and lightweight. It is made of layered foam that has ventilation holes, plus it is washable and moulds to the contours of the rider’s body.

RRP: £60.75

Champion Junior Pro-Lite

A really lightweight riding hat, which is well ventilated and meets the up-to-date safety standards. The helmet is secured by a three-point harness that incorporates a quick release buckle for ease of use with security.

RRP: £49.99

Stretchy velvet hat cover

A crash hat or skull cap needs be accompanied by a hat silk otherwise you run the risk of being labelled an “egg head”.

RRP: £12.37

Bitz Amara gloves

These riding gloves are stretchy, have good grip on the reins and come in a variety of colours.

RRP: £6.25

Saddlecraft gel handle whip

This whip is 65cm long, with a grippy, comfortable handle and it comes in a number of bright colours.

RRP: £8.90

Hy Hair Nets

Available for all hair types and colour.

RRP: from £1.04

Pony Club tie

This tie features the new Pony Club logo and is available in two sizes, 45″ and 52″.

RRP: £5.50

Dymo Label manager

An easy to use instant labeller with six font sizes, eight text styles and over 200 symbols to choose from.

RRP: £18.64

Sharpie Permanent marker

A pack of five permanent markers for you to name all your equipment and clothing with.

RRP: £3.65

Competition clothes

1. White/beige jodphurs/breeches

2. Tweed jacket or black/navy competition jacket

3. Pony Club badge

4. Cross-country colours

5. White shirts

Some suggestions…

Dublin Cubbington Tweed Jacket

The Dublin Child’s Cubbington Tweed Jacket is a wool show jacket with double rear vents, a velvet collar and a tailored fit. It comes with a complimentary coat bag and hanger.

RRP: from £62.95

Pony Club badge

A must for all members.

RRP: £2

Mufti clothes

1. Wellies/ yard boots

2. Jeans/ shorts

3. T-shirts/rugby shirts

4. Jumpers

5. Trainers

6. Swimming costume

7. Underwear/socks

8. Night clothes

9. Towels

10. Washing kit (toothbrush, hair brush, shampoo, shower gel)

Some suggestions…

Muck Boots Kids’ Hale boots

Not only are these boots tough and waterproof they are also comfortable and let your feet breath.

RRP: £50

Dry Kids Waterproof suit

This is made up of a jacket with a hood and trousers that can all pack-away into a small bag — very useful for keeping your riding clothes clean while you are mucking out.

RRP: from £11.95

Camping equipment

1. Tent

2. Sleeping bag/duvet

3. Pillow

4. Extra blankets

5. Airbed and pump/camp bed

6. Torch and headtorch (and batteries)

7. Some money for the tuck shop

Some suggestions…

Slumber Plus camp bed

A lightweight camp bed with good stability, which comes with a carry bag for easy transportation.

RRP: £27.53

Lighthouse rubber torch

A bright, efficient torch with a run time of up to 48 hours on one set of batteries. It is also water resistant and fitted with a wrist strap.

RRP: £7.05

Poweradd portable charger power bank

Some camps are set up in the middle of a field and finding a place to plug in your phone may be difficult.

RRP: £8.99

Contact your Pony Club DC for a camp-specific kit list, and if you have any queries about what to bring.

