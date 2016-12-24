6 pint-sized ponies for sale this week

If you’re on the lookout for a pony for your little one, take a look at our selection of pint-sized four-legged friends for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Starter pony’

Height: 11.3hh

Age: 15

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This registered Welsh section A, ‘Sylvie’, is not a pony to gallop about on, but is perfect to teach a tiny child rising trot. She is oblivious to massive wobbles, jabs in the mouth, excited screams and waving arms. She stands patiently tied up all day for grooming, tail plaiting, hoof oiling and anything that is thrown at her by tiny children. She has Pony Clubbed (PC) up to date and has hunted on the lead-rein. Sylvie is super-safe on busy roads and can be led from another pony. She has remained in a family home for most of her life and is sold sound, with no sweet itch, laminitis or other health issues.”

View the advert

2. ‘Sammy’

Height: 11.2hh

Age: seven

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This pony happily goes to all PC rallies, to hunt meets and on fun rides. He is quality enough to compete successfully in mountain & moorland (M&M) lead-rein and first ridden classes at local level. He is also sensible enough to do all the fun classes. Sammy rides equally well both on and off the lead-rein and is 100% to catch, box, farrier, stable, clip and in traffic. He can be led from another pony for hunting and hacking and is easily ridden safely in the school off the lead-rein — he canters steadily and trots a small course from cross poles. He can be caught, handled, groomed and tacked up by his little rider. No sweet itch, laminitis or other health issues.”

View the advert

3. ‘Manners to die for’

Height: 12hh

Age: 10

Gender: mare

Selling points: “‘Molly’ is a dun Welsh section A. Molly is a good all-rounder; she hacks out alone or in company, but is not a novice ride. She is good for the farrier, vet and to load. Her manners are to die for in the saddle and on the ground and she loves her cuddles too.”

View the advert

4. ‘Cracking first pony’

Article continues below...

Height: 11.2hh

Age: six

Gender: mare

Selling points: “Missy’ is a confidence builder, totally to be trusted with children, careful, non-biting, non-bucking and non-bolting. She can be led from a big horse or from the ground. She is sensible and unflappable out hunting, carefully negotiating huge ditches and obstacles. She has attended a few PC events, been to the beach and swum in the sea. She is good on her own or with others, she has no vices and she only wants to please and to be loved. I have also broken Missy to harness and she trots out beautifully and takes the weight well and is straight. Again she has never put a foot wrong here. She has seen poles and small jumps and sees no issues with anything. She is genuine, tolerant for children’s mistakes and tough. She is great for the farrier, to load, travel and lives out with hay and grass.”

View the advert

5. ‘Really cute’

Height: 28 inches

Age: seven months

Gender: filly

Selling points: “This registered miniature Shetland is well bred and has been weaned. She is very friendly and quiet to handle. She would be a real prospect for showing/breeding or she would make an adorable child’s pony or friend.”

View the advert

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



6. ‘Mother’s dream’

Height: 12hh

Age: 17

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This is a very sad sale of truly amazing pony. ‘Inca’ is a registered Dartmoor and is good to catch, box (loads himself), shoe, in traffic, in the stable and to clip. He lives on his own or with company. He has been in the same family for the past six years and has taken my daughter from lead-rein to first ridden, and then to British Young Rider Dressage Scheme (BYRDS) inter-county competitions. Inca has attended PC and riding club (RC) rallies and camps and has represented the PC and RC at area dressage. He came first at the riding club area competition at Bicton, qualifying for the KBIS novice winter championships where he came ninth. Inca has represented the riding club in the quadrille team and performed in several musical rides. Inca really enjoys his dressage — he works in a natural outline and performs square halts with ease. He always has the ‘aaaahh’ factor. He has been placed every time at RC and PC dressage and will jump on or off the lead-rein up to 2ft. He will follow the runner and can jump and turn. Inca has attended school fetes and been used by disabled children. He has taught many friends’ children to ride and given confidence to others.”

View the advert

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way

View more horses for sale on horseandhound.co.uk