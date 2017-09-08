Places to stay near Blenheim Horse Trials

The SsangYong Blenheim Palace Horse Trials is one of the biggest events in the equestrian calendar. The three-star event takes place in September (13-17 September in 2017) and is a must-visit for any eventing or shopping fan. Based in beautiful surroundings in Oxfordshire, make the most of your visit and stay in one of these great nearby hotels, pubs and B&Bs…
The Glove House, Woodstock
The Glove House is a small, luxury bed and breakfast, that has been open since 2014. It is a beautiful Georgian townhouse located in the centre of Woodstock, on the edge of the Cotswolds, half a mile from Blenheim and seven miles from Oxford. The Glove House is about 400 years old and was used as a glove workshop in the 1870’s.
Prices start from: around £155
Visit: www.theglovehouse.co.uk
Macdonald Bear Hotel, Woodstock
Macdonald Bear Hotel is one of the finest four-star hotels in Oxfordshire and offers a beautiful slice of luxury in the heart of the countryside. Set in Woodstock, in what was once a 13th century coaching inn, the hotel combines history and culture with exceptional facilities.
Prices start from: around £171
Visit: www.macdonaldhotels.co.uk
The Feathers Hotel, Woodstock
Situated in the centre of historic Woodstock, a stone’s throw from Blenheim Palace, the Feathers is a privately owned 17th century country town hotel. Originally seven separate houses, the hotel boasts character and charm with antiques, log fires and traditional English furnishings. All rooms have been designed and decorated for your comfort using antiques and original paintings. Each room is individually named giving them their own character and ambience. All rooms and suites have private bathrooms, showers, TV, mineral water and internet access
Prices start from: £99
Visit: www.feathers.co.uk
The Star Inn, Woodstock
Innholders, formerly a guild of innkeepers. The Star Inn at Woodstock, in keeping with this tradition, stands out as the perfect pub. An inviting homely environment in which to enjoy a casual drink with friends or a refined yet uncomplicated dining experience has been imaginatively created. Should you wish to stay, over four stylishly refurbished en-suite rooms are available for your comfort.
Prices start from: £90
Visit: www.thestarinnwoodstock.co.uk
The Kings Arms, Woodstock
One of the finest places to stay in Woodstock, The King’s Arms promises the royal treatment for all hotel guests. There are 15 lovely bedrooms here, all stylishly decorated and well appointed – each boasting flatscreen TVs, free wifi, modern spacious showers and luxury Cole & Lewis toiletries. Cool colours, crisp lines and clean modern decor promise a relaxing stay — and there’s a beautiful breakfast (included in the price) to wake up to every morning.
Prices start from: £110
Visit: www.kingshotelwoodstock.co.uk
The Blenheim Buttery, Woodstock
Situated in central Woodstock, this charming 17th-century building is eight miles north of Oxford. Its downstairs eatery, where breakfast is served, overlooks the market square, and the six en-suite rooms all benefit from free wifi internet. The four-star Blenheim Buttery has a courtyard garden where guests can sit outside in warmer weather. Guests are welcome to eat in the traditional tea room, where the regularly changing menu features freshly prepared seasonal food. Rooms retain quaint features like old wooden beams, and all benefit from tea and coffee making facilities. Each also has its own bathroom with a hairdryer.
Prices start from: £90
Visit: www.theblenheimbuttery.co.uk