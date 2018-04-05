Past Grand National winners: where are they now?

One For Arthur (winner 2017) The nine-year-old is still in training with Lucinda Russell, however, has missed the 2017/2018 National Hunt season due to a tendon injury which was discovered following his Grand National win in April last year. The son of Milan provided Scotland with only their second National win, when ridden to victory by young jockey Derek Fox. Rule The World (winner 2016) The 11-year-old provided his connections and trainer Mouse Morris with a “fairytale” triumph in the 2016 Grand National. He was retired quite young at the age of nine in 2016, following his big win. Although in good health when retired, the decision was made based on his previous pelvic injuries and that he deserved a happy retirement. He is now enjoying his retirement at his owner Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown House Stud. Pineau De Re (winner 2014) The 2014 Grand National winner, who provided Leighton Aspell with the first of his back-to-back wins, is now enjoying his second career as an eventer. The French-bred 15-year-old made his eventing debut last year in an unaffiliated BE90 class at Aston-Le-Walls in Northamptonshire, under Lizzie Doolittle (pictured, above), and has since completed five more events.

Auroras Encore (winner 2013)

Auroras Encore’s preparation for the 2013 Grand National may have been held up by snow drifts on the Yorkshire moors where he was trained, but didn’t stop him storming to a memorable nine-length victory.

The 66-1 hero was retired in January 2014 after sustaining an injury in a race at Doncaster. He is enjoying life to the full at his trainer Sue Smith’s stables.

Neptune Collonges (winner 2012)

Neptune Collonges became only the third grey horse to win the Grand National when he got his head in front by just a nose to deny Sunnyhillboy.

Now 17, “Nipper” has been kept busy — training for dressage competitions ridden by Lisa Hales, daughter of owner John Hales.

He often takes part in the annual Aintree parade of champions and in 2017 he visited the Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Don’t Push It (winner 2010)

Don’t Push It gave record-breaking champion jockey AP McCoy his elusive Grand National win at the 15th attempt. He was third in the race 12 months later and retired in 2012.

Always a somewhat quirky character who preferred the company of sheep to racehorses when in training with Jonjo O’Neill, 18-year-old Don’t Push It is now settled in retirement at Martinstown Stud in Ireland.

Mon Mome (winner 2009)

The 18-year-old retired aged 13 in 2013 and remained in the familiar surroundings of his trainer Venetia Williams’ Herefordshire yard.

Only the fifth 100-1 chance in history to win the race, Mon Mome loves to be kept busy and, since his retirement, has taken part in shows, including winning a novice thoroughbred-in-hand class.

He also built a friendship with a peacock named Sedrick (pictured, above with Mon Mome)

Silver Birch (winner 2007)

A spell cross-country chasing sharpened up Silver Birch for a 33-1 surprise win under jockey Robbie Power.

Now aged 21, Silver Birch’s racing career didn’t finish until he was a teenager, when he was retired in 2010. He has since taken part in racehorse-to-riding-horse events at venues such as the Royal Dublin Show.

Silver Birch lives at his trainer Gordon Elliott’s stables in Co. Kildare, where he’s been known to show the youngsters how it is done as lead horse.

Numbersixvalverde (winner 2006)

Named after his owner Bernard Carroll’s holiday home in Portugal, Numbersixvalverde gave jockey Niall Madden a thrilling win on his first Grand National ride, aged just 20, in 2006.

The 22-year-old has taken successfully to other disciplines since his retirement in 2009, including dressage. He still lives in the same racing yard in County Kildare where he was trained for his Aintree victory by Martin Brassil.

Hedgehunter (winner 2005) & Ballabriggs (winner 2011)

Both former Grand National victors — 22-year-old Hedgehunter and 17-year-old Ballabriggs — are enjoying their retirement at their owner Trevor Hemmings’ stud on the Isle of Man, where they share a paddock.

Hedghunter (pictured, above left) ran in five Grand Nationals (winning in 2005 for Willie Mullins) and was retired in April 2008 aged 12, having amassed just under £800,000 in prize money.

Ballabriggs (pictured, above right) enabled trainer Donald McCain to follow in his illustrious father Ginger’s footsteps when winning in 2011. He was retired in April 2013 after pulling up in the Grand National — he had run 28 races and won seven.

