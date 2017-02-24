Paralysed jockey back in the saddle and 8 other great bits of horsey social media

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some particularly muddy riders to Storm Doris doing her best to dislodge riders, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week



This doesn’t look like a bad job to have while on half term



The rain in Spain falls mainly on… showjumpers on the not-so-Sunshine Tour



Well sat, no thanks to Storm Doris!



This is so great to see



Even Hollywood actresses like horses



Reunited #almonzo #VictoriaSeason2 @mammothscreen @theactionhorses Article continues below... A post shared by Jenna Coleman (@jenna_coleman_) on Feb 20, 2017 at 9:08am PST

What a chilled chap this horse is



It looks like this racehorse trainer had one hell of a day with the Cottesmore



“This is Rob Hornby, who rode out his apprentice jockey Flat claim last week, and who works for trainer Andrew Balding at Park House Stable, Kingsclere. As well as being a great jockey Rob is hunting mad and when offered the opportunity to take 10-year-old Jonno Balding’s pony on the Berks and Bucks drag meet at Kingsclere, he jumped at the chance. He and ‘Ruby’ successfully negotiated some big hedges but as you can see in the video, he wasn’t as successful at putting the pony back in its stable! The lady doubled over with laughter is Anna Lisa Balding” — Charlotte Clarke of Park House Stable



Happiness is… returning from a day’s hunting looking like this but still smiling



