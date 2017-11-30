How to get a temporary job at Olympia Horse Show

Applying for an Olympia Horse Show job is a great way to experience this festive show — here’s how you can get involved

Volunteer programme

Olympia’s volunteer programme encompasses a variety of roles including ticket checking and greeting visitors at the front entrances, managing the riders seating, working with Olympia’s contracted security company (G4S) on the pubic seating and opening and closing the Olympia tunnel gates from the main arena to the collecting ring.

How much does it pay?

The volunteer roles are unpaid, but you will receive branded Olympia clothing to wear during your shift, meal vouchers that can be redeemed on site and two complimentary tickets to a performance. Accommodation and help with transport costs are not covered.

What sort of prior experience is required?

Prior volunteer experience is not necessary, just a willingness to work hard and be involved.

How do I apply?

To apply, visit: hpower.co.uk

Catering and hospitality

Levy Restaurants UK is the main catering company at Olympia. They offer work for the duration of Olympia (12–18 December 2017) including a range of catering roles, host and hostess roles, box waiting and general waiting staff.

How much does it pay?

Pay ranges from £8 to £10 an hour, paid weekly so you’ll have your wages in time for Christmas and New Year. A lot of the guests tip generously as well. Half of the uniform is provided (shirts, aprons, bow ties etc.) excluding shoes and trousers.

What sort of prior experience is required?

Some experience in restaurants or events catering is ideal, although Andrew Thomas, Recruitment Officer at Levy Restaurants UK confirms he “would consider those who perhaps lack experience but are really charismatic, not afraid of hard work and want to be part of something really exciting.”

How do I apply?

Email olympia.recruitment@compass-group.co.uk your CV and a brief paragraph about why you want to work at Olympia. You will also need right to work documentation and your National Insurance number.

Security

G4S Secure Solutions cover all aspects of security at Olympia ensuring it runs smoothly. Roles include front of house, ticketing, patrols, queuing and crowd control.

How much does it pay?

Minimum wage.

What sort of prior experience is required?

An entry level security role is that of a steward. After interview and a lengthy screening process, G4S provide training, so prior experience is not necessarily required.

How do I apply?

G4S do not take on temporary staff solely for Olympia, but if you were interested in career with them, keep checking g4s.uk.com and if there’s a vacancy apply for it. There may be scope to pull those interested in Olympia across to London, advises Jessica Bastick, Operations Manager at G4S Secure Solutions.

