11 coach trips to help make your Olympia Horse Show dreams come true

Olympia Horse Show (12-18 December 2017) is fast-approaching and whether you’ve never been before but would love to, or if you would like to experience the horsey Christmas magic in a slightly different way to usual, then how about an Olympia Horse Show coach trip? It’s worth noting that Pony Club coach trips are also popular, so contact your local branch for more details. Sit back, relax and enjoy the ride to the annual equestrian highlight…

Date: 16-17 December

Company: Omega Holidays

Departs from: UK wide

Includes: “After a morning departure from your local area on Saturday, we will travel to your hotel in the outer London area. After time to check in and freshen up, we will depart for Olympia, arriving in the late afternoon with plenty of time to soak up the pre-show atmosphere, shop and have a bite to eat prior to the evening’s entertainment. At the end of the evening, we will return to the hotel for your overnight stay. On Sunday, after a full English breakfast, we will travel by coach into central London where you will have some free time until mid–afternoon when we will depart for home.”

Price: from £159.95 per person

Visit: www.omega-holidays.com

Date: 12-18 December

Company: Door2Door

Departs from: UK wide

Includes: “This is a two-day tour including coach travel, a band D seat for Olympia (upgrades available), bed & breakfast accommodation at a four-star London hotel and a sightseeing tour of London. Our best-selling coach trip to Olympia tends to include; return coach travel, transfers, four-star hotel with breakfast and a ticket to see the show, as well as a guided sightseeing tour of London on the second day. Day trips are also available from selected areas only.”

Price: contact for more details

Visit: www.door2tour.com

Date: 16-17 December

Company: National Holidays

Departs from: Goole, Hessle, Hull and Rotherham

Includes: “Experience two fantastic days away combining the sights and attractions of London with a real treat for the festive season, the London International Horse Show at Olympia. This trip includes coach travel throughout, reserved seating throughout your break, one night bed and breakfast at our selected hotel (all bedrooms with en-suite facilities), a visit to central London and inclusive evening admission to The London International Horse Show at Olympia.”

Price: from £116

Visit: www.nationalholidays.com

Date: 16 December

Company: Barnes Coaches

Departs from: Calne to Reading with several stops along the M4 corridor along the way

Includes: “Price includes return travel by coach and entrance ticket for the early afternoon performance, scheduled to start at 12.30pm and finish around 4.45pm. We aim to arrive with some time for something to eat, however due to traffic conditions this can not be guaranteed.”

Price: from £97

Visit: www.barnescoaches.co.uk

Date: 15 December

Company: Richmond’s Coaches

Departs from: Milton, Cambridge, Royston and Hitchin

Includes: This Olympia Horse Show coach trip includes return coach travel from selected pick-up locations, plus a ticket for the Friday evening performance at Olympia.

Price: £65 per person

Visit: coachtours.richmonds-coaches.co.uk

Date: 16-17 December

Company: Edwards Coaches

Departs from: South Wales, Hereford, Gloucester and Cheltenham

Includes: “We make our way to London and our hotel for a one-night stay with full English breakfast included. The remainder of the day is spent at you leisure. Later our coach will transfer passengers to Olympia for the London International Show. We return back to the hotel after the show. After breakfast the next day we load the luggage onto the coach with the rest of the day to spend at your leisure. In the afternoon the coach will return to a pre-determined point for the return to South Wales arriving back during the early evening.”

Price: £239

Visit: www.booking.edwardscoaches.co.uk

Date: 17 December

Company: Lucketts

Departs from: Portsmouth area

Includes: This Olympia Horse Show coach trip departs at 7am and returns at 7pm for the Sunday afternoon performance at Olympia.

Price: £90

Visit: www.lucketts.co.uk

Date: 16-17 December

Company: Equestrian Tours

Departs from: motorway services UK wide

Includes: “On day one we will make a morning departure, and having made a coffee stop on the motorway, we should arrive at our hotel by lunchtime. We will enjoy a three course lunch before making our way to Olympia. There may be time to make use of the hotel’s leisure club during the afternoon. The evening performance of Olympia starts at 7pm but we will arrive early so that there will be time to visit the trade stands before the performance begins. After breakfast the next day, we will check out of our hotel and make our way to Windsor for a day visit. We will leave Windsor in the mid-afternoon, and should arrive back in the north west by early to mid evening.”

Price: £168

Visit: www.equestriantours.co.uk

Date: 16 December

Company: Eastons Holidays

Departs from: Attleborough, Harford, Hellesdon, Norwich, Stratton Strawless and Thetford

Includes: Enjoy the Saturday afternoon performance at Olympia plus return travel with this coach trip.

Price: from £86

Visit: www.eastonsholidays.co.uk

Continued below…