A face off between the Duchess of Cornwall and a Chilean horse — and 12 other golden Olympia moments

How can we wait another year for Olympia Horse Show to come around again?
Oh so many highs from a week of top class sporting action and show-stopping displays to wow the 90,000 of us who made the trip to West London last week (12-18 December). And then the crashing lows of waking up this morning and realising it’s all over.
Pick your self up with our whistle-stop tour of some of this year’s highlights — and don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine this Thursday (21 December 2017) with our full report and analysis from the show.
When the temperatures are plummeting in London, what better than the Chilean Huasos to inject some heat into the arena at Olympia? The display portrayed the harmony between horse and rider, reflecting the historical skills of Chilean cowboys, known as ‘huasos’, and cattle horses
Credit: Peter Nixon
‘You remind me of another jockey…’ The Duchess of Cornwall heads to the stables at Olympia to meet the Shetland Grand National jockeys — including Frankie Dettori’s son Rocco
Credit: Getty Images
One of the Willberry Wonder Pony mascot’s — Olympia’s official charity for 2017 — gets a royal stroke
Credit: Getty Images
…but this Chilean horse doesn’t know what all the fuss is about?
Credit: Getty Images
A well-deserved standing ovation: keeping the streets of London safe by day, the Metropolitan Mounted Police wow the crowds at Olympia with their activity ride
Credit: Peter Nixon
Centre stage: the scene of all the highs — and (crashing) lows
Credit: PA Archive/PA Images
Learning from the best: Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin might not have been competing at Olympia this year, but the crowds were still able to soak up their expertise with two demonstrations
Credit: Peter Nixon
Celeb spotting: the Duchess of Cornwall catches up with Olympic eventer Tina Cook
Credit: Getty Images
Ready for battle: the Shetlands line up ahead of another nail-biting race
The inaugural Ella Popely Mentorship Award, which aims to give riders aged 18–25 the opportunity to be mentored by one of the world’s best riders, was given to 21-year-old showjumper Jake Saywell. The award is in memory of the up-and-coming showjumper Ella who died in a car crash last December
Credit: Peter Nixon
Quite some debut: Britain’s Emile Faurie finished in an agonisingly close second behind Patrik Kittel in the grand prix freestyle in what was his first ever grand prix freestyle on the stallion Delatio
Credit: Peter Nixon
Border Collie Comebyanaway Reddy For Fame gives the grand prix horses a run for their money in the dog agility
Credit: Peter Nixon
The brains behind the jumps: the course builders line up for the photographer in front of their handy work
Credit: Peter Nixon
The countdown is on: Christmas has only begun when you’ve belted out a hearty rendition of the First Noel (with the accompanying fake snow…)