A face off between the Duchess of Cornwall and a Chilean horse — and 12 other golden Olympia moments

How can we wait another year for Olympia Horse Show to come around again?

Oh so many highs from a week of top class sporting action and show-stopping displays to wow the 90,000 of us who made the trip to West London last week (12-18 December). And then the crashing lows of waking up this morning and realising it’s all over.

Pick your self up with our whistle-stop tour of some of this year’s highlights — and don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine this Thursday (21 December 2017) with our full report and analysis from the show.