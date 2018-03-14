The first events of the season are always a thrill. It doesn’t matter that top horses tend to be run slowly, in anticipation of bigger things in a few months’ time — just seeing them again gives us a buzz. Here we celebrate 12 of Britain’s best event horses jumping round Oasby last weekend (8-11 March 2018)



1 /12 Last year’s Burghley runners up Piggy French and Vanir Kamira Credit: Peter Nixon

2 /12 Caroline Powell and Up Up And Away, who finished in the top 20 at Pau last year on his four-star debut Credit: Peter Nixon

3 /12 Imogen Murray and Tomgar Jess, who jumped a fast cross-country clear round Blenheim CCI3* last autumn Credit: Peter Nixon

4 /12 Nicholas Lucey and Proud Courage, who achieved their first four-star completion at Luhmühlen last year Credit: Peter Nixon

5 /12 Oliver Townend pilots last year’s Tattersalls CIC3* runner-up MHS King Joules Credit: Peter Nixon

6 /12 Oliver Townend with Cooley Master Class, who achieved two third places in Event Rider Masters classes last season Credit: Peter Nixon

7 /12 Willa Newton riding Caja 20, the 2016 Blenheim eight- and nine-year-old champion Credit: Peter Nixon

8 /12 Last year’s European individual bronze and team gold medallists Nicola Wilson and Bulana Credit: Peter Nixon

9 /12 Imogen Gloag and Brendonhill Doublet, who were 26th at Burghley last year with a jumping clear across country Credit: Peter Nixon

10 /12 Last year’s Burghley champions Oliver Townend and Ballaghmor Class Credit: Peter Nixon

11 /12 Louise Harwood and last year’s Blair CCI2* runner-up, Balladeer Miller Man Credit: Peter Nixon