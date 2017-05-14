Nick Skelton and Big Star: how it all began

As the the Olympic gold medal-winning duo Nick Skelton and Big Star prepare to officially retire at Royal Windsor Horse Show in front of The Queen this afternoon (14 May 2017), we find out how the partnership began





Tell us how your partnership with Big Star began?

“I wouldn’t have found him if it hadn’t been for Laura [Kraut]. She was heading to the Beijing Olympics in 2008 and the US team went for training at a little country show in Holland. She arrived at 8am and saw this five-year-old jumping in the ring with an American rider called Alan Waldman. She thought ‘Christ, this is the most amazing horse I’ve ever seen’ and went running up to Alan to ask if his horse was for sale. He said yes, but that he wanted him to go to someone really good because he thought Big Star was the best horse he’d ever had. Laura rang me and said you’d better get over here quick to see this horse, and that was it.”

You’ve ridden some phenomenal horses over the years, what makes Big Star so good?

“I always thought he was something special. I’ve been to Olympics on horses, who, if they were cars, would have been in the red — you’re squeezing everything out of them — whereas Big Star is always in the green. He can withstand the pressure of competitions, too — and at big championships you’ve got to apply the pressure from day one, every fence is a winning post. You pass Big Star first when you walk on the yard — he’s in the stable where Arko used to be — but he’s usually got his head down eating.”

Big Star’s owners Gary and Beverley Widdowson have been huge supporters of showjumping — how did you team up with them?

“The first time I competed outside of England was at Dublin spring show in 1973 and Gary was on the junior team with me. We just hit it off, became friends and kept meeting each other at shows. He stopped riding and went in to his business but eventually he came to me wanting to buy a horse and we bought Major Wager, who went on to win so many grands prix. When Major Wager retired, Gary and I went our separate ways, but then came back together and bought a few more horses, then Carlo and Big Star. The whole Widdowson family have been amazing — they never put any pressure on me, or say I have to jump here or there, they leave it totally up to me, and for that I’m really grateful.”

Article continues below...

Continued below…

Liked this? You may also enjoy reading these articles…

