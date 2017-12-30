Nick Skelton: celebrating 60 years in 60 seconds

Happy Birthday Nick Skelton! The reigning Olympic champion turns 60 today (30 December). To celebrate this outstanding horseman’s 60 years in the saddle, we’ve managed to pack in just some of his crowning moments, the fun times and some previously unseen classic photos from the archives.

It’s fair to say Nick has achieved a lot more than the average man entering his seventh decade. Here are just a few of his special moments:

Rode at his first international show in Dublin in 1973; competed for the final time in Toronto in November 2016: 43 years later

Was crowned with 2 Olympic gold medals

Won the King George V Gold Cup at RIHS four times

Jumped on 44 winning Nations Cup teams

Earned 20 championship medals

Represented Great Britain at seven Olympics

Won three junior European championship medals

Claimed nine senior European championship medals and four world championship medals

Won the Hickstead Derby three times

Jumped 11 consecutive double clears in Nations Cups on Big Star

Won the World Cup in 1995

Holds the British high jump record, set in 1978

Won the grands prix of Calgary and Aachen four times

Has lifted the trophy of nearly every major grand prix around the world

“Nick’s planning and his belief was the hallmark of his career, from winning the World Cup final to the Olympics,” said his friend and team-mate William Funnell.

British leading rider Scott Brash added: “Nick has not only been an inspiration to me growing up, he’s been an idol, fantastic teammate, a great mentor, amazing motivator and a great friend. His achievements in the sport are truly inspiring.”

While John Whitaker acknowledged: “He’s been a massive influence on a lot of people, myself included.”

