The next Valegro? 6 mega-talented young dressage horses for sale

If you’re on the lookout for a potential dressage superstar, take a look at this selection of promising young dressage horses for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Exquisite bloodlines’

Height: 15.2hh

Age: four

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This Damon Hill/Jazz mare, ‘Inamorata’ is a lovely model with exquisite bloodlines on both sides of her pedigree. She has a fantastic attitude to work, with a big engine and is reactive to the aids without being sharp or silly, enjoying her hacking and polework on easy days. Her paces are off the floor and expressive, showing great freedom through the shoulder. Imp shows all the qualities needed to train up through the levels in a small package. She is fit and ready to start her competition career.”

2. ‘Flashy and sensible’

Height: 17hh

Age: five

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “‘Big Al’ has three super active paces and really has the ‘look at me’ wow factor. He has been to a few training shows scoring over 72% and was incredibly easy — not sharp or spooky and stood on the lorry for hours. He takes everything in his stride and is very level headed. He is good to do in all ways and a real gentleman to handle — he will definitely make someone a fabulous horse of a lifetime! He lives in or out. Talented enough for a professional and sensible enough for an amateur.“

3. ‘Smart, young dressage horse’

Height: 16.1hh

Age: four

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This horse has three good, balanced paces with a super canter. Although he has only recently been backed, he is proving to be safe and sensible with a good attitude. He has been to his first show and is now ready to be taken up the levels. Good to do in all ways.”

4. ‘Star of the future’

Height: 15.2hh

Age: two

Gender: colt

Selling points: “‘Brucie’ should make 16.2-3hh and has been awarded Oldenburg premium already. His sire ‘Danciano’ won his 30-day performance test with a mark of 8.91. He was awarded a 10 for his trot, and 9.75 for rideability. In 2014, he made his debut in sport, achieving wins and placings in young horse classes. His dam ‘Royal Romantic’ is from a family of Oldenburg royalty. I am only selling Brucie as I have changed my direction from competing to breeding and I feel that I will not be able to compete him to the higher levels that he is clearly going to achieve. He has the most incredible temperament and takes all new things in his stride. He is good with the farrier and all the baby basics. This is truly one of that hardest decisions that I have had to make as I never got him with the intention of selling but it is the right decision for him. Can geld at buyer’s expense.”

5. ‘Lots of potential’

Height: 16.3hh

Age: four

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This horse has three very good gaits and a lovely temperament. He loves his work and goes hacking on his own. He is very well bred and has lots of potential and ability.”

6. ‘Fantastic attitude’

Height: 16.3hh

Age: six

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This mare by Negro X Ahorn was imported from Holland in November 2016. She was backed as a three-year-old and then had two foals, hence why she is a bit green for her age, but she has a fantastic temperament and attitude. She is never spooky and hacks out.”

